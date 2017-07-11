Wild boar blocks plane on Czech runway

PRAGUE: A wild boar wandered onto a runway at Prague’s airport Monday and refused to budge, preventing a Russian passenger jet from taking off.

The boar turned up around 1 am local time (2300 GMT Sunday) in the restricted area of the airport, according to Marika Janouskova, spokeswoman for Vaclav Havel Airport.

The animal immediately set off an alert system notifying police, she said.

But unfortunately since the boar would not move police were forced to put down the animal.

The Aeroflot flight took off for Moscow after about a 20-minute delay.

“We’ve had to deal with animals at the airport in the past, but I don’t recall a wild boar,” police spokeswoman Katerina Rendlova told reporters.

Czech authorities have been trying to whittle down the numbers of local boar, as they reproduce quickly and frequently wreak havoc on fields and attack dogs.

PRAGUE: A wild boar wandered onto a runway at Prague’s airport Monday and refused to budge, preventing a Russian passenger jet from taking off.

The boar turned up around 1 am local time (2300 GMT Sunday) in the restricted area of the airport, according to Marika Janouskova, spokeswoman for Vaclav Havel Airport.

The animal immediately set off an alert system notifying police, she said.

But unfortunately since the boar would not move police were forced to put down the animal.

The Aeroflot flight took off for Moscow after about a 20-minute delay.

“We’ve had to deal with animals at the airport in the past, but I don’t recall a wild boar,” police spokeswoman Katerina Rendlova told reporters.

Czech authorities have been trying to whittle down the numbers of local boar, as they reproduce quickly and frequently wreak havoc on fields and attack dogs.