  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 54 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Two out of five employees hid cybersecurity incidents, Kaspersky Lab says

Two out of five employees hid cybersecurity incidents, Kaspersky Lab says

Arab News |
On average, ineffective cybersecurity costs industrial organizations up to $497,000 (SR1.86 million) a year, Kaspersky Lab estimated. (Reuters)

Two out of five employees have hidden IT security incidents in workplaces across the globe out of fear of punishment, a new report from Kaspersky Lab and B2B International said.
Enterprises with over 1,000 employees are mostly vulnerable to staff not reporting cybersecurity breaches at 45 percent, while companies with a staff complement from 50 to 999 experiencing a lower instance at 42 percent. Small enterprises, or those with 49 employees or less, have a greater control over their staff on IT matters as only 29 percent did not report cybersecurity breaches.
The report, titled Human Factor in IT Security: How Employees are Making Businesses Vulnerable from Within, was based on a survey of 5,000 businesses across the globe.
“Not only are employees hiding incidents but … uninformed or careless employees are one of the most likely causes of a cybersecurity incident — only second to malware. While malware is becoming more and more sophisticated each day, the surprising reality is that the evergreen human factor can pose an even greater danger,” the report noted.
“Forty-six percent of IT security incidents are caused by employees each year – that’s nearly half of the business security issues faced triggered by employee behavior.”
On average, ineffective cybersecurity costs industrial organizations up to $497,000 (SR1.86 million) a year, Kaspersky Lab estimated.
More than half of the companies affected by malicious software blamed it on inattentive staff and their lack cybersecurity awareness, while over a third blamed it social engineering schemes that intentionally tricked employees.
The problem of hiding incidents should be communicated not only to employees, but also to top management and HR departments,” said Slava Borilin, security education program manager at Kaspersky Lab. “If employees are hiding incidents, there must be a reason why.”
“In some cases, companies introduce strict, but unclear policies and put too much pressure on staff, warning them not to do this or that, or they will be held responsible if something goes wrong. Such policies foster fears, and leave employees with only one option – to avoid punishment whatever it takes. If your cybersecurity culture is positive, based on an educational approach instead of a restrictive one, from the top down, the results will be obvious.”

Related Articles

Two out of five employees have hidden IT security incidents in workplaces across the globe out of fear of punishment, a new report from Kaspersky Lab and B2B International said.
Enterprises with over 1,000 employees are mostly vulnerable to staff not reporting cybersecurity breaches at 45 percent, while companies with a staff complement from 50 to 999 experiencing a lower instance at 42 percent. Small enterprises, or those with 49 employees or less, have a greater control over their staff on IT matters as only 29 percent did not report cybersecurity breaches.
The report, titled Human Factor in IT Security: How Employees are Making Businesses Vulnerable from Within, was based on a survey of 5,000 businesses across the globe.
“Not only are employees hiding incidents but … uninformed or careless employees are one of the most likely causes of a cybersecurity incident — only second to malware. While malware is becoming more and more sophisticated each day, the surprising reality is that the evergreen human factor can pose an even greater danger,” the report noted.
“Forty-six percent of IT security incidents are caused by employees each year – that’s nearly half of the business security issues faced triggered by employee behavior.”
On average, ineffective cybersecurity costs industrial organizations up to $497,000 (SR1.86 million) a year, Kaspersky Lab estimated.
More than half of the companies affected by malicious software blamed it on inattentive staff and their lack cybersecurity awareness, while over a third blamed it social engineering schemes that intentionally tricked employees.
The problem of hiding incidents should be communicated not only to employees, but also to top management and HR departments,” said Slava Borilin, security education program manager at Kaspersky Lab. “If employees are hiding incidents, there must be a reason why.”
“In some cases, companies introduce strict, but unclear policies and put too much pressure on staff, warning them not to do this or that, or they will be held responsible if something goes wrong. Such policies foster fears, and leave employees with only one option – to avoid punishment whatever it takes. If your cybersecurity culture is positive, based on an educational approach instead of a restrictive one, from the top down, the results will be obvious.”

Tags: Cybersecurity Information Technology technology World Wide Web

Comments

Latest News
Ongoing
Saudi Arabia executes four terrorists for attacks in Qatif
352 views
Adults are marrying children as young as 10 in US: report reveals
195 views
Syrian Observatory says has “confirmed information” that Daesh chief killed
319 views
Woman’s plan to ‘expose the truth about Muslims’ backfires
3070 views
Two out of five employees hid cybersecurity incidents, Kaspersky Lab says
79 views
Top Europe court upholds ban on full-face veil in Belgium
420 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR