Woman’s plan to ‘expose the truth about Muslims’ backfires

Two people have been running a campaign to ‘expose Islam’ by entering mosques, each wearing an abyas and spying on the people inside. But their campaign appears to have backfired.

Sandra Solomon, the woman who is running the campaign, describes herself as a “devout Christian and follower of my beloved lord Jesus Christ.”

Solomon is touring the US, Canada and Israel spreading her view of what she describes as “the perils of Islam.”

In one video, that was first posted on YouTube, she stands next to a man she identifies as “Jesse”. Both are dressed in abyas with full-face veils.

They announce they are going into a mosque to “spy on Muslims.” She also calls on others to do the same.

According to the British news website Indy 100, the video was taken down by YouTube, because it breached the site’s terms on hate speech.

On her Facebook page, Solomon called on people to watch her video, promising there would be more to follow.

She wrote: “We must keep our eyes open for everything they do or say .Don’t trust any muslim [SIC] no matter how peaceful they look .Let’s work together to expose them .No sharia law .No M -103 [a notion in Canadian parliament to condemn hate speech against Musilms] we will not be quelled [sic].”

But her plot seems to have backfired with people taking to social media stating that mosques are not secretive places, but instead open for people to visit.



Muslims are begging ppl to come learn about Islam at the mosque instead of from media & these geniuses think they have to sneak in.https://t.co/Uxl7p7SiYz — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) July 6, 2017