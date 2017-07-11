Infoblox signs partnership agreement with Exclusive Networks

Infoblox Inc., a network control company that provides actionable network intelligence, announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Exclusive Networks, that enables the value-added distributor to act as an Infoblox Authorized Support Center (ASC) in the Middle East. Exclusive Networks has been a regional distributor for Infoblox for the past nine years and the new ASC agreement is an extension of the long-term partnership the two companies have shared.

Nathan Clements, managing director at Exclusive Networks says, “As an Infoblox distributor over the past several years, we have developed an extensive reseller and customer base and have grown the company’s presence in the region. By opening an Infoblox Support Center, we can get closer to the partner base and provide more attractive value-added services in addition to the current professional services and training packages offered. Our aim is always to fill the gaps in our partner’s services portfolio so they are able to offer a full services solution to their end users.”

“We have a long-term relationship with Infoblox dating back to 2008 where our company has been offering localized support, professional services, and training to Infoblox customers in many countries in Europe. As such, we have a vast knowledge in offering support services on their solution set. Infoblox recognizes the high quality of our support services and the importance of being able to deliver services ‘in country’ and in the local dialect, therefore it was logical that we extended our ASC agreement to cover the Middle East.”

Exclusive Networks will offer 24x7 telephone and email support, technology health checks, and a range of hardware replacement options.

The company will also provide enhanced services such as an engineer on site in many locations across the Middle East.

There will also be a range of tailored support solutions offered. A team of certified engineers can support both new and existing installations of Infoblox customers, working closely with the vendor’s sales team to enhance the end-user’s experience. The company will not compete with their resellers but will work closely with partners to help them “white label” services and fill any gaps in their own service offerings.

