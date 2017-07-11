Aramex expands presence in Ethiopia

Aramex, the leader in the global logistics and transportation company, announced the expansion of its operations across Ethiopia through a master franchise agreement with Logix Express PLC, to cater to the country’s rapidly growing needs for innovative logistics and last-mile delivery solutions. With this expansion, Aramex is now present in 23 African countries.

As part of its business expansion strategy, Aramex Ethiopia will be inaugurating five outlets in Addis Ababa by August 2017, which will increase the number of outlets in the city to 10. Outside the capital, the company currently operates two outlets in Dire Dawa and Hawassa and has plans to open five new outlets in Bahir Dar, Gondar, Jimma, Dessie, and Mekelle. Aramex Ethiopia also plans to further expand its operations by adding 15 new outlets by the end of 2017.

“As one of the world’s fastest growing economies, Ethiopia is an exciting market for Aramex, and we believe there is vast potential to expand our specialized logistics services throughout the country,” said Hussein Hachem, Aramex CEO. “With the continued growing demand for logistics and transportations services in Ethiopia, we have already started planning for additional investments in technology infrastructure upgrades, and developing our local human talent to meet the needs of our customers throughout the region and globally.”

Dawit Woubshiet, director of Logix Express PLC, said: “Ethiopia is a key market for us and we have witnessed an increase in the logistical needs throughout the region. The new facilities will complement our existing suite of services in Ethiopia, enabling us to expand our service offerings to effectively meet the domestic market needs. We also hope our expansion plans will help promote economic developments leading to better opportunities for all Ethiopians, and support efforts of the African Union to promote sustainable growth across the continent.”

Aramex’s operations in Ethiopia include door-to-door delivery and pickup, customs clearing, freight forwarding, and e-services, including Shop & Ship and Drop & Ship.

