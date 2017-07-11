Family handed keys to brand-new Nissan Kicks

The Menon family from Dubai had a double cause for celebration as a result of the recent ICC Champions Trophy 2017, held in England and Wales.

Not only did they enjoy the drama and excitement of the tournament thanks to Nissan’s innovative tie-up with OSN which offered free in-game highlights throughout the event, but they were the lucky winners of a Nissan competition which took place during the event to win a brand-new Nissan Kicks.

Kalyana, Sivagnanam, Nissan’s regional VP for marketing and sales for the AMI region, said, “We had a huge response to the competition, which reflected the massive viewing figures for both the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on OSN and for the innovation of in-game highlights we offered together with the network through a microsite. But there could only be one winner and we are sure the Menon family will find their new Nissan Kicks the perfect vehicle to complement their busy lives here in Dubai.”

The competition enjoyed record levels of participation and was just part of a package of initiatives which served to highlight Nissan’s role as a global sponsor of the ICC Champions Trophy and a long-term sponsor of the sport of cricket itself.

“You could say we were absolutely bowled over and hit for six when we heard that we had won the Nissan Kicks,” said a Menon family member while taking delivery of the stylish urban crossover. “But it’s a car that fits perfectly with our needs as a family so we are delighted that fortune has smiled on us.”

