Genesis G80 Sport wins recognition in design excellence awards

The Genesis G80 Sport has reached the finals in the 2017 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), organized by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). The organization praised the G80 Sport for its elegant, powerful lines and athletic appearance.

Genesis launched the driver-focused G80 Sport in the Saudi Arabian market early this year, and the model has contributed strongly to enhancing the brand’s position in the luxury car market.

With the Genesis G80, customers and fans of luxury and performance cars in Saudi Arabia are discovering a unique and unprecedented driving experience. Thanks to its advanced technologies, and distinctive interior and exterior design, the G80 offers customers something genuinely new. The international recognition in design excellence awards will serve to further establish the model’s status among its rivals.

The Genesis G80 Sport pushes forward the modern luxury experience. A focus on mindful innovation blends the needs of the driver with technological feasibility, while an emphasis on the brand’s Korean heritage creates a meaningful balance between luxury and respect for the individual driving the car. The design concept is based on retaining the harmonic proportions of the G80 in combination with a more sporty side profile.

“Our brand is built on design, and the balance of beauty and functionality,” said Luc Donckerwolke, head of Genesis Design. “The G80 Sport being named a finalist in the prestigious International Design Excellence Awards is validation of those efforts. Genesis design is inspired from pure expressions of inner beauty which embody the perfect harmony between engineering and design. It’s great to get support from others in the design community for something that we’ve put so much passion into.”

The design is inspired by an athlete waiting in the start position for the starter’s signal. Concise, copper-colored elements connect the exterior and the interior design. The G80 Sport also incorporates a three-spoke leather steering wheel, genuine carbon fiber interior trim, leather sport seats and unique 19-inch wheels.

Underneath its attractive exterior, the G80 Sport’s 3.3-liter direct-injected, twin-turbocharged V6 engine boasts 365 horsepower, and is paired with a sport-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission. Supported by an upgraded suspension system, this robust new powertrain delivers superior driving dynamics, improved ride compliance and sport agility.

