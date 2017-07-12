  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Rail authority invites companies to provide passenger, cargo services

Saudi Arabia

Rail authority invites companies to provide passenger, cargo services

ARAB NEWS |
A modern high-speed SAR train. (SPA)

RIYADH: The Public Transportation Authority (PTA) has called on international rail service companies and local private sector investment entities to enter into long-term strategic alliances to provide passenger and cargo transport services between Riyadh and Dammam, and for the north route between Riyadh and the northern frontier.
The PTA said it will hold a workshop in Riyadh in September to discuss potential opportunities for the private sector before officially inviting bids, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The PTA, the Saudi Railways Co. (SAR) and the Saudi Railways Organization (SRO) are working to develop and strengthen the role of the private sector in building and operating the Kingdom’s railway network.
The PTA’s call comes within the execution of one of the most important Vision 2030 initiatives concerning the development of the railway sector, said Transport Minister Sulaiman Al-Hamdan, who is also the head of the PTA.
This initiative is based on increasing the participation of the private sector in implementing projects, he said, adding that the PTA is coordinating with the National Center for Privatization (NCP) to set up the mechanism for public-private partnerships.
He said the ministry is working on expediting the process to implement initiatives to privatize some main sectors and provide the required infrastructure to form a coordinated transport system.

RIYADH: The Public Transportation Authority (PTA) has called on international rail service companies and local private sector investment entities to enter into long-term strategic alliances to provide passenger and cargo transport services between Riyadh and Dammam, and for the north route between Riyadh and the northern frontier.
The PTA said it will hold a workshop in Riyadh in September to discuss potential opportunities for the private sector before officially inviting bids, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The PTA, the Saudi Railways Co. (SAR) and the Saudi Railways Organization (SRO) are working to develop and strengthen the role of the private sector in building and operating the Kingdom’s railway network.
The PTA’s call comes within the execution of one of the most important Vision 2030 initiatives concerning the development of the railway sector, said Transport Minister Sulaiman Al-Hamdan, who is also the head of the PTA.
This initiative is based on increasing the participation of the private sector in implementing projects, he said, adding that the PTA is coordinating with the National Center for Privatization (NCP) to set up the mechanism for public-private partnerships.
He said the ministry is working on expediting the process to implement initiatives to privatize some main sectors and provide the required infrastructure to form a coordinated transport system.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Rail authority invites companies to provide passenger, cargo services

RIYADH: The Public Transportation Authority (PTA) has called on international rail service...

Domestic workers can transfer sponsorship if salary is delayed for 3 months

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development (MoL) confirmed that domestic workers can...

Rail authority invites companies to provide passenger, cargo services
Domestic workers can transfer sponsorship if salary is delayed for 3 months
HRC makes 857 prison visits
Islamophobia continues to increase: OIC report
Four Saudis executed for terrorist acts in Qatif
Saudi Arabia approves physical education program in girls’ schools
Latest News
India police warned weeks ago of attack on Hindus in Kashmir
61 views
China sends troops to Djibouti for opening of military base
82 views
Long his father’s attack dog, Trump Jr. now in eye of storm
53 views
Trump administration limits government use of Kaspersky Lab software
38 views
Trump Jr.’s Russia e-mails could trigger probe under election law
36 views
Rail authority invites companies to provide passenger, cargo services
284 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR