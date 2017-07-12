  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 50 min 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Shia LaBeouf’s arrest video shows actor’s expletive-filled rant

Offbeat

Shia LaBeouf’s arrest video shows actor’s expletive-filled rant

Reuters |
Actor Shia LaBeouf is pictured in this police booking photo in Savannah, Georgia, on July 8, 2017. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters)
LOS ANGELES: Videos released by Savannah, Georgia, police on Tuesday of Shia LaBeouf’s arrest last week on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication shows the actor hurling expletive-filled barbs at officers as he questioned the reason for his arrest.
The “Transformers” actor, 31, was arrested in the lobby of his Savannah hotel on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
Four videos from police bodycams released by the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department show LaBeouf questioning why he was being arrested as he was handcuffed.
“I have rights, I’m an American, you got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel, for doing what sir?” LaBeouf says in a raised voice.
The police officer arresting LaBeouf is heard telling the actor, “I’ll fix your cuffs if you calm down.”
Representatives for LaBeouf did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on his arrest video.
The incident occurred after LaBeouf approached a bystander and a police officer to ask for a cigarette, and when he wasn’t given one, he “became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” police said.
He became aggressive toward the officer when asked to leave, police added, and when the officer tried to arrest LaBeouf, he ran into a hotel lobby.
As the actor is placed into a police car, he is heard again asking why he’s being arrested, then saying, “Make sure you know my lawyers are watching,” and “You took my rights away from me, I did nothing to you.”
When he arrives at the police station, an increasingly irate LaBeouf starts throwing expletive-filled insults at both the male and female officers, questioning whether they are American.
The actor was booked into the Chatham County jail and released a few hours later.
LaBeouf was in Savannah filming an independent movie, “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” trade publication Variety said.
This is not the first time the actor has been in trouble with the law. LaBeouf was arrested in January after a scuffle outside a New York museum where he was chanting “He will not divide us” during a live-streamed protest against President Donald Trump.
In 2014 he was arrested after disturbing a performance of the musical “Cabaret” on Broadway in New York. He pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct violation and received outpatient care for addiction.
LOS ANGELES: Videos released by Savannah, Georgia, police on Tuesday of Shia LaBeouf’s arrest last week on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication shows the actor hurling expletive-filled barbs at officers as he questioned the reason for his arrest.
The “Transformers” actor, 31, was arrested in the lobby of his Savannah hotel on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
Four videos from police bodycams released by the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department show LaBeouf questioning why he was being arrested as he was handcuffed.
“I have rights, I’m an American, you got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel, for doing what sir?” LaBeouf says in a raised voice.
The police officer arresting LaBeouf is heard telling the actor, “I’ll fix your cuffs if you calm down.”
Representatives for LaBeouf did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on his arrest video.
The incident occurred after LaBeouf approached a bystander and a police officer to ask for a cigarette, and when he wasn’t given one, he “became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” police said.
He became aggressive toward the officer when asked to leave, police added, and when the officer tried to arrest LaBeouf, he ran into a hotel lobby.
As the actor is placed into a police car, he is heard again asking why he’s being arrested, then saying, “Make sure you know my lawyers are watching,” and “You took my rights away from me, I did nothing to you.”
When he arrives at the police station, an increasingly irate LaBeouf starts throwing expletive-filled insults at both the male and female officers, questioning whether they are American.
The actor was booked into the Chatham County jail and released a few hours later.
LaBeouf was in Savannah filming an independent movie, “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” trade publication Variety said.
This is not the first time the actor has been in trouble with the law. LaBeouf was arrested in January after a scuffle outside a New York museum where he was chanting “He will not divide us” during a live-streamed protest against President Donald Trump.
In 2014 he was arrested after disturbing a performance of the musical “Cabaret” on Broadway in New York. He pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct violation and received outpatient care for addiction.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Shia LaBeouf’s arrest video shows actor’s expletive-filled rant

LOS ANGELES: Videos released by Savannah, Georgia, police on Tuesday of Shia LaBeouf’s arrest last...

Meet Mirhan Hussein, the ‘Kim Kardashian of Egypt’

DAMMAM: Egyptian actress and singer Mirhan Hussein is being called “Egypt’s Kim Kardashian” after...

Shia LaBeouf’s arrest video shows actor’s expletive-filled rant
Meet Mirhan Hussein, the ‘Kim Kardashian of Egypt’
Ashton Kutcher fires back at tabloid
‘Game of Thrones:’ Winter is finally here
Bill Gates’ daughter’s Arab beau a successful sporting star
Adults are marrying children as young as 10 in US: report reveals
Latest News
Indian man tries to open plane’s emergency door in midair
952 views
India police warned weeks ago of attack on Hindus in Kashmir
485 views
China sends troops to Djibouti for opening of military base
447 views
Long his father’s attack dog, Trump Jr. now in eye of storm
167 views
Trump administration limits government use of Kaspersky Lab software
91 views
Trump Jr.’s Russia e-mails could trigger probe under election law
90 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR