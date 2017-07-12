  • Search form

World

Russia set to start work on world’s most destructive nuclear warheads

Arab News |
A missile is test launched from a train (YouTube)
DUBAI: The Russians have indicated they are prepared to start work on a thermonuclear missile launch system, hidden on a train and a missile capable of wiping out a country twice the size of Britain.
The Barguzin railroad combat missile complex, which will be capable of launching six missiles per train, will be disguised as a regular freight train, so it cannot be wiped out in a pre-emptive strike, enabling the Russians to strike back.
Once launched, the missiles will be able to strike anywhere in the world. Meanwhile the Russians have also announced they are ready to start work on the “Satan 2” missile, capable of carrying 10 nuclear warheads, that is enough to wipe out an entire country.
The missiles are believed to have a top speed of 7.24 km per second.
With tensions rising with Washington, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told the state news agency, Pravda the country was ready to start work on the systems.
Referring to the two systems, Rozogin said they were: “on the level of absolute readiness… for their implementation, should the relevant decision be made to include the projects in the state armament program.”
The "Satan 2" missile system is expected to be ready for operation by 2018. And once complete, experts have warned they will be the most powerful missiles ever created.

