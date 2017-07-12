  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

US laptop ban lifted in Morocco

AFP |
File picture shows the tailfin of a Royal Air Maroc plane after arriving in Casablanca from Bordeaux in France on June 25, 2004. (AFP)
CAIRO: Morocco’s airlines has said a ban against carry-on laptops on US-bound flights has been lifted, leaving only two Saudi airports under the restrictions put in place in March.
Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc said in a statement Wednesday that the ban, imposed amid fears the Daesh group was developing a bomb concealed in electronics, would be lifted as of Thursday.
EgyptAir said late Tuesday that the United States had also lifted the ban for the carrier’s flights to New York from Wednesday.
The ban remains in place for Saudi Arabia’s two main international airports in Riyadh and Jeddah.
The original ban affected airports in Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Turkey.
But last month, the US Department of Homeland Security issued directives to 180 carriers around the world flying into the United States to improve security procedures, especially in screening baggage and electronics.
The directives included pressure to install explosive-detecting scanners within weeks, as well as adding more bomb-sniffing dogs.
CAIRO: Morocco’s airlines has said a ban against carry-on laptops on US-bound flights has been lifted, leaving only two Saudi airports under the restrictions put in place in March.
Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc said in a statement Wednesday that the ban, imposed amid fears the Daesh group was developing a bomb concealed in electronics, would be lifted as of Thursday.
EgyptAir said late Tuesday that the United States had also lifted the ban for the carrier’s flights to New York from Wednesday.
The ban remains in place for Saudi Arabia’s two main international airports in Riyadh and Jeddah.
The original ban affected airports in Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Turkey.
But last month, the US Department of Homeland Security issued directives to 180 carriers around the world flying into the United States to improve security procedures, especially in screening baggage and electronics.
The directives included pressure to install explosive-detecting scanners within weeks, as well as adding more bomb-sniffing dogs.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Assad regime likely to continue attacks on civilians: HRW

BEIRUT: A human rights group said on Wednesday Syrian-Russian airstrikes and artillery attacks on a...

Germany convicts Syrian refugee of preparing Denmark attack

BERLIN: A Syrian refugee has been convicted by a German court of collecting components to make...

Assad regime likely to continue attacks on civilians: HRW
Germany convicts Syrian refugee of preparing Denmark attack
US troops inside Raqqa, Daesh Syria stronghold: official
Mosul victory risks sectarian violence: Experts
Growing cases of women killings worry Turkey
Erdogan says lifting emergency rule currently out of question
Latest News
Assad regime likely to continue attacks on civilians: HRW
Germany convicts Syrian refugee of preparing Denmark attack
US troops inside Raqqa, Daesh Syria stronghold: official
1 views
Mosul victory risks sectarian violence: Experts
11 views
Growing cases of women killings worry Turkey
22 views
Erdogan says lifting emergency rule currently out of question
15 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR