Last updated: 38 min 18 sec ago

Corporate News

Al-Ghurair Retail revamps strategy to capitalize on DSS 2017

ARAB NEWS |
Springfield store is part of Al-Ghurair Retail.
Retailers and malls are reinventing their strategies to capitalize on key sale events in Dubai, such as the upcoming Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). More and more shopping hubs are now investing in on-site entertainment and attractions to increase footfall, as highlighted by Al-Ghurair Retail, part of UAE-based diversified industrial conglomerate Al-Ghurair.
Rajesh Bhaskaran, retail operations manager of Al-Ghurair Retail, said: “This strategic swing comes on the back of a shift in consumer behavior seen in the UAE retail industry, with food and beverage, and entertainment sales witnessing modest growth at the expense of apparel and accessories retail.”
He added: “Festivals such as DSS, which historically bring in an additional 10 to 15 percent in customer footfall, give malls an opportunity to increase shopper retention and retail spend. This is achieved through a mix of events increasing mall footfall in conjunction with retailers’ abilities to convert customers with attractive schemes, such as big discounts and promotions on full-priced items. The combination is expected to register a growth of 10 percent in overall retail sales throughout this year’s edition of DSS.”
As malls add to the list of must-dos on their premises, consumers spend more time on site, leading to increased spends on various components beyond just apparel and accessories for a full shopping experience. These include dining, cinema and other recreational activities.
Al-Ghurair’s retail arm, which represents apparel, cosmetics and niche F&B brands through over 60 stores in three key Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets, plans to maximize its top line through a mix of cost points for cost-conscious consumers as well as appealing offers in the form of gifts and vouchers for full-priced items, a strategy that helps maintain margins and bring repeat customers.
“Another key focus for our brands is to ensure the best possible customer service and in-store experiences to make our customers return both in and outside of the sale period. With the retail market becoming more and more saturated and many competitors providing similar offerings, a positive customer experience can make all the difference in acquiring repeat customers and their loyalty,” Bhaskaran said.
