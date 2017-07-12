  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 min 13 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

Airbus A350-1000 completes hot-weather test at Al-Ain airport

ARAB NEWS |
The aircraft successfully cleared all the set parameters, demonstrating its maturity and readiness to operate in scorching weather conditions.
The A350-1000 test aircraft, MSN065, successfully completed hot-weather tests at the Al-Ain International airport.
The tests took place from July 4-7, during which the aircraft underwent extreme weather conditions at temperatures above 40 C. The objective of the tests is to check systems behavior with a focus on the cabin, including cooling performance on ground.
The aircraft successfully cleared all the set parameters, demonstrating its maturity and readiness to operate in scorching weather conditions.
Airbus has been using the Al-Ain International Airport as its base for hot-weather testing for a number of years now.
The A350-1000 is the new member of the A350 XWB family, Airbus’ all-new mid-size long-range aircraft family, together with the A330neo, offering unprecedented levels of operating efficiency, low noise and true long-range capability.
The A350-1000 features a modified wing trailing-edge, new six-wheel main landing gears and more powerful Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.
The A350-1000 embodies all of the fuel efficiency and “Airspace” cabin comfort of the original A350-900 — but with extra size perfectly tailored for customers on some of their busiest long-haul routes.
Scheduled to enter into service in the fourth quarter of 2017, the aircraft currently has a total of 211 confirmed orders from 12 global customers.
The A350-1000 test aircraft, MSN065, successfully completed hot-weather tests at the Al-Ain International airport.
The tests took place from July 4-7, during which the aircraft underwent extreme weather conditions at temperatures above 40 C. The objective of the tests is to check systems behavior with a focus on the cabin, including cooling performance on ground.
The aircraft successfully cleared all the set parameters, demonstrating its maturity and readiness to operate in scorching weather conditions.
Airbus has been using the Al-Ain International Airport as its base for hot-weather testing for a number of years now.
The A350-1000 is the new member of the A350 XWB family, Airbus’ all-new mid-size long-range aircraft family, together with the A330neo, offering unprecedented levels of operating efficiency, low noise and true long-range capability.
The A350-1000 features a modified wing trailing-edge, new six-wheel main landing gears and more powerful Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.
The A350-1000 embodies all of the fuel efficiency and “Airspace” cabin comfort of the original A350-900 — but with extra size perfectly tailored for customers on some of their busiest long-haul routes.
Scheduled to enter into service in the fourth quarter of 2017, the aircraft currently has a total of 211 confirmed orders from 12 global customers.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Alexandria is Bahri’s new direct port call in Egypt

Bahri Logistics, one of the top 10 breakbulk carriers in the world and a global leader in...

IISJ honors academic toppers at Annual Day ceremony

International Indian School Jeddah (IISJ) commemorated the outstanding results of its students by...

Alexandria is Bahri’s new direct port call in Egypt
IISJ honors academic toppers at Annual Day ceremony
Mobily adds Booking.com to Neqaty partners
Borgward unveils plans to enter Gulf market
Beware of ‘best price’ off-plan offers: Real estate expert
Airbus A350-1000 completes hot-weather test at Al-Ain airport
Latest News
Italy uses imams in prisons to deter extremism among inmates
38 views
Shuttle diplomacy: Tillerson leaves for Kuwait after holding talks with ATQ ministers in Jeddah
2644 views
Obituary: Jack Shaheen, a fighter against negative Arab stereotypes
56 views
Souq Okaz to become integrated cultural tourist city
42 views
King Salman conferred honorary doctorate by Al-Imam University
42 views
Saudi Embassy confirms respect for independence of UK judiciary
80 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR