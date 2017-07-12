Borgward unveils plans to enter Gulf market

Bordward Group AG, a global automotive manufacturer, has unveiled plans for market entry into the Gulf countries. The company has conducted intensive market research and will be launching two luxury vehicles, expecting to meet ambitious sales goals. The plan commenced in June, when four Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) distributors were named followed by a signing ceremony and test drive in Germany.

Ulrich Walker, CEO of Borgward Group AG said, “Borgward has something really special to offer to the GCC market — vehicles that are in demand and will satisfy the multiple desires of drivers who are looking for a luxury car, brand recognition and want to be able to comfortably sit a large family. But we’re not stopping there. We are going to redefine what it feels like to buy a luxury car and have the highest level of service.”

The BX5 and the BX7 vehicles are two of Borgward’s luxury models. The BX5 is a luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) that targets the young, energetic, smart and safe driver. The BX7 is a larger, luxury SUV that offers spacious interiors with a multitude of options, available in five to seven seats — ideally catering to the GCC market. It comes equipped with technologically intelligent systems allowing the driver to interact through sight, touch and voice.

The company said quality customer service is of the utmost importance to the Borgward buying experience. Borgward claims to offer a first-class and luxury customer experience by redefining the buying experience with 3S/4S dealerships in the region by the end of the year.

Tom Anliker, vice president of sales and marketing of Borgward Group AG, said: “Despite the fact that these types of stores are expensive to operate and require significant investment and start-up capital we know from experience that this is highly popular among luxury conscious customers, because it offers five-star treatment. For the GCC we are committing to a luxury buying experience.”

