  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 40 min 27 sec ago

You are here

Corporate News

IISJ honors academic toppers at Annual Day ceremony

ARAB NEWS |
Ambassador of India Ahmed Javed, center, receives a memento from IISJ Managing Committee Chairman Mohammed Asif Daudi, as Consul General Mohammed Noor Rahman Sheikh looks on, at the Annual Day ceremony in Jeddah.
International Indian School Jeddah (IISJ) commemorated the outstanding results of its students by awarding the star students and teachers at the 48th Annual Day ceremony on July 4.
Academic achievers from classes 10 and 12 and their teachers, as well as toppers of classes 6-9 were awarded for their tireless efforts.
The key guests at the event were Indian Ambassador Ahmed Javed, Consul General Mohammed Noor Rahman Sheikh, Deputy Consul General Shahid Alam and IISJ Managing Committee Chairman Mohammed Asif Daudi.
Principal Syed Masood Ahmed welcomed the gathering and presented an annual report about the various activities and achievements of the school during the academic year 2016-2017.
Asif Daudi, who is riding a crest of popularity among parents with his bold academic initiatives, advised students to prepare to face the world after school.
“Life is challenging and one needs to be well-prepared for the challenges. Success without good values is no success,” said Daudi.
The ambassador, consul general and the deputy consul general were presented with mementos as a token of gratitude for gracing the occasion.
Consul General Sheikh acknowledged the efforts of the parents and the school in developing the personality of the students. “Hardwork is key to success,” he said.
Ambassador Javed congratulated the meritorious students and the teaching and non-teaching staff. “School activity is a symbiotic relation between parents, teachers and students. Teachers should be role models by setting a good example because the students imbibe ethics and values in the school ... Let not the aptitude and talent of any child go unrecognized,” he said.
The ambassador stressed the importance of high quality education for all students. “Ends are important to everyone but most of us have forgotten that means are as important as the end. Abiding by rules is important for every dutiful, responsible citizen operating at any level be it a police officer, a teacher, or a person related to any other field,” he added.
International Indian School Jeddah (IISJ) commemorated the outstanding results of its students by awarding the star students and teachers at the 48th Annual Day ceremony on July 4.
Academic achievers from classes 10 and 12 and their teachers, as well as toppers of classes 6-9 were awarded for their tireless efforts.
The key guests at the event were Indian Ambassador Ahmed Javed, Consul General Mohammed Noor Rahman Sheikh, Deputy Consul General Shahid Alam and IISJ Managing Committee Chairman Mohammed Asif Daudi.
Principal Syed Masood Ahmed welcomed the gathering and presented an annual report about the various activities and achievements of the school during the academic year 2016-2017.
Asif Daudi, who is riding a crest of popularity among parents with his bold academic initiatives, advised students to prepare to face the world after school.
“Life is challenging and one needs to be well-prepared for the challenges. Success without good values is no success,” said Daudi.
The ambassador, consul general and the deputy consul general were presented with mementos as a token of gratitude for gracing the occasion.
Consul General Sheikh acknowledged the efforts of the parents and the school in developing the personality of the students. “Hardwork is key to success,” he said.
Ambassador Javed congratulated the meritorious students and the teaching and non-teaching staff. “School activity is a symbiotic relation between parents, teachers and students. Teachers should be role models by setting a good example because the students imbibe ethics and values in the school ... Let not the aptitude and talent of any child go unrecognized,” he said.
The ambassador stressed the importance of high quality education for all students. “Ends are important to everyone but most of us have forgotten that means are as important as the end. Abiding by rules is important for every dutiful, responsible citizen operating at any level be it a police officer, a teacher, or a person related to any other field,” he added.

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Alexandria is Bahri’s new direct port call in Egypt

Bahri Logistics, one of the top 10 breakbulk carriers in the world and a global leader in...

IISJ honors academic toppers at Annual Day ceremony

International Indian School Jeddah (IISJ) commemorated the outstanding results of its students by...

Alexandria is Bahri’s new direct port call in Egypt
IISJ honors academic toppers at Annual Day ceremony
Mobily adds Booking.com to Neqaty partners
Borgward unveils plans to enter Gulf market
Beware of ‘best price’ off-plan offers: Real estate expert
Airbus A350-1000 completes hot-weather test at Al-Ain airport
Latest News
Italy uses imams in prisons to deter extremism among inmates
38 views
Shuttle diplomacy: Tillerson leaves for Kuwait after holding talks with ATQ ministers in Jeddah
2644 views
Obituary: Jack Shaheen, a fighter against negative Arab stereotypes
56 views
Souq Okaz to become integrated cultural tourist city
42 views
King Salman conferred honorary doctorate by Al-Imam University
42 views
Saudi Embassy confirms respect for independence of UK judiciary
80 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR