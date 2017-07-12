IISJ honors academic toppers at Annual Day ceremony

International Indian School Jeddah (IISJ) commemorated the outstanding results of its students by awarding the star students and teachers at the 48th Annual Day ceremony on July 4.

Academic achievers from classes 10 and 12 and their teachers, as well as toppers of classes 6-9 were awarded for their tireless efforts.

The key guests at the event were Indian Ambassador Ahmed Javed, Consul General Mohammed Noor Rahman Sheikh, Deputy Consul General Shahid Alam and IISJ Managing Committee Chairman Mohammed Asif Daudi.

Principal Syed Masood Ahmed welcomed the gathering and presented an annual report about the various activities and achievements of the school during the academic year 2016-2017.

Asif Daudi, who is riding a crest of popularity among parents with his bold academic initiatives, advised students to prepare to face the world after school.

“Life is challenging and one needs to be well-prepared for the challenges. Success without good values is no success,” said Daudi.

The ambassador, consul general and the deputy consul general were presented with mementos as a token of gratitude for gracing the occasion.

Consul General Sheikh acknowledged the efforts of the parents and the school in developing the personality of the students. “Hardwork is key to success,” he said.

Ambassador Javed congratulated the meritorious students and the teaching and non-teaching staff. “School activity is a symbiotic relation between parents, teachers and students. Teachers should be role models by setting a good example because the students imbibe ethics and values in the school ... Let not the aptitude and talent of any child go unrecognized,” he said.

The ambassador stressed the importance of high quality education for all students. “Ends are important to everyone but most of us have forgotten that means are as important as the end. Abiding by rules is important for every dutiful, responsible citizen operating at any level be it a police officer, a teacher, or a person related to any other field,” he added.

