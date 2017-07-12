Alexandria is Bahri’s new direct port call in Egypt

Bahri Logistics, one of the top 10 breakbulk carriers in the world and a global leader in transportation and logistics, has added Alexandria to its portfolio of ports in Egypt.

The addition of Alexandria will enable Bahri to offer breakbulk and roll on, roll off transportation service on its North American itinerary from key US ports to Alexandria and then or to the Middle East and India.

Ahmed Al-Ghaith, President, Bahri Logistics, said: “Alexandria is our third direct port call in Egypt after Suez and Port Said. Our decision to operate at this port comes after an increasing demand for logistics services to and from this destination, and this move will allow Bahri’s customers to take advantage of our growing regional connectivity and great flexibility through access to three direct port calls in the country. In addition, this will also result in enhanced transit times and better service coverage,”

The port will be serviced by Bahri Logistics’ fleet of new state-of-the-art multipurpose vessels on a regular liner schedule, four of which connect the US to Saudi Arabia and major ports in the Gulf, the Indian subcontinent and the Mediterranean, while the remaining two connect Europe to the Kingdom and key ports in the Gulf and the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, Bahri Ship Management, a subsidiary business unit of Bahri, has been awarded the “Large Fleet Designation” by the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

Bahri’s induction into the “Large Fleet Designation” program marks a further milestone for the company following its successful enrolment last year into the USCG’s Qualship 21 program, which aims to identify and acknowledge high-quality foreign-flagged vessels operating in the United States. Bahri Ship Management currently has 48 vessels certified under the Qualship 21 program.

Bahri Ship Management’s President Per Pedersen, said: “In recent years, there has been a growing interest in the United States in Bahri’s fleet of state-of-the-art vessels, particularly our VLCCs (very large crude carriers) and RoCons (roll-on/roll-off and container ships) used in liner trades to US ports.

“The ‘Large Fleet Designation” is a further stamp of approval for Bahri’s commitment to quality and the rigorous attention we devote to ensuring safety and environmental compliance.”

