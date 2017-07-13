Visitor IDs for Yemenis extended

JEDDAH: The general directorate for passports said it has completed the automatic extension for six months of the visitor IDs of 329,015 Yemenis residing in the Kingdom, without the need for them to refer to the passport department in person.

The extension is only valid for those who paid the extension fees via the government payment system through the available banking channels.

A text message will be sent to mobile phones of applicants registered in the Absher system, stating that the applicant can order the printing and delivery of the visitor ID.

Those who were late in paying the extension fees or did not get the extension service for whatever reason can log into their personal accounts on Absher and apply for the extension after paying the fees plus regulatory delay charges via the government payment system.

Extension applications and the printing of visitor IDs will not be processed via the traditional way of going in person to the passports department.

Inquiries can be e-mailed to [email protected] or sent to the Twitter accounts @AljawazatKSA and @EpassportGovSa.