Saudi Arabia

Saudi Embassy confirms respect for independence of UK judiciary

Workers of the King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSRelief) distribute food to civilians affected by the ongoing war between Saudi-backed government forces and insurgents backed by Iran. (SPA file photo)
JEDDAH: The Saudi Embassy in the UK said it respects the independence of the British judiciary, following Tuesday’s ruling by the Supreme Court on the legality of granting export licenses to sell weapons to member countries of the Saudi-led Arab coalition.
In a statement, the embassy hailed the court’s statement that Saudi Arabia was and remains firmly committed to complying with international humanitarian law.
The Arab coalition aims to restore legitimacy in Yemen, and works with the unanimous support of the UN Security Council via resolution 2216 to thwart the Houthi-backed rebellion against the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.
Saudi Arabia and the UK work together in various fields, most importantly against terrorism and to establish peace and stability in Yemen and the region, the statement said, adding that the two kingdoms are able to conduct frank and transparent dialogue in an atmosphere of mutual respect.
