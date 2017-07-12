  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King Salman conferred honorary doctorate by Al-Imam University

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman receives an honorary doctorate degree and a medal from Sheikh Sulaiman bin Abdullah Aba Al-Khail, director of Al-Imam Mohammad ibn Saud Islamic University, at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Wednesday. (SPA)

JEDDAH: King Salman has received an honorary doctorate degree for his service to the Holy Qur’an and its sciences, which was awarded by Al-Imam Mohammad ibn Saud
Islamic University.
The degree was presented by university Director Sheikh Sulaiman bin Abdullah Aba Al-Khail, who was received by the king and an accompanying delegation of the university at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.
Aba Al-Khail delivered a speech in which he said the award of the degree came as an appreciation of the king’s great efforts, deeds and continuing support for all matters concerning the Holy Qur’an.

