King Salman conferred honorary doctorate by Al-Imam University

JEDDAH: King Salman has received an honorary doctorate degree for his service to the Holy Qur’an and its sciences, which was awarded by Al-Imam Mohammad ibn Saud

Islamic University.

The degree was presented by university Director Sheikh Sulaiman bin Abdullah Aba Al-Khail, who was received by the king and an accompanying delegation of the university at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

Aba Al-Khail delivered a speech in which he said the award of the degree came as an appreciation of the king’s great efforts, deeds and continuing support for all matters concerning the Holy Qur’an.