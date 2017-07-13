  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 50 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Travel
  • As Indonesia cuts forests, fake nature thrives

Travel

As Indonesia cuts forests, fake nature thrives

AP |
In this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 photo, a man walks past a wall decorated with artificial plants at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. The metropolitan's gleaming air conditioned malls have a particular fondness for fake trees and forests, creating an irony as the country is known for cutting down its precious tropical forests at a record rate. (AP)
In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 photo, shoppers take a break under artificial trees at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. The metropolitan's gleaming air conditioned malls have a particular fondness for fake trees and forests, creating an irony as the country is known for cutting down its precious tropical forests at a record rate. (AP)
In this Friday, April 28, 2017 photo, workers take a break at an artificial garden at the newly-opened Terminal 3 at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia. The urban embellishments creates an irony as environmental destructions are taking place elsewhere in the nation. Record forest fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan in 2015, often set to clear land for plantations, hastened tens of thousands of deaths from air pollution, according to a Harvard and Columbia study, and by World Bank estimates cost $16 billion. (AP)
In this Sunday, April 16, 2017 photo, guests sit under an artificial tree during a wedding party in Jakarta, Indonesia. One of the strange sights in Indonesia, an ecologically rich archipelago of more than 13,000 islands, is its capital's fondness for fake greenery at a time when the country is known for cutting down its precious tropical forests at a record rate. (AP)
4 photos
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s capital is lush with fake greenery even as the country is cutting down its precious tropical forests at a record rate.
Jakarta’s gleaming air-conditioned malls have a particular fondness for lifeless extravaganzas of plastic ferns or autumnal trees that don’t drop any leaves.
Construction sites are wrapped in screens printed with giant leaves glistening with dew drops or the picturesque deciduous forests found in temperate climates. A new terminal at the international airport has a mini-jungle within its cavernous air-conditioned interior. Despite the odd inclusion of fake grass it has the slight saving grace that the potted greenery is real.
It’s not that Jakarta lacks real trees. The presidential palace has well-manicured surrounds of park, verges and trees. But elsewhere, against the backdrop of unrelenting traffic and brutalist concrete, the greens often seem weirdly out of place, like an introduced alien species.
“Shuttling between air-conditioned high rises decorated with a simulacrum of nature, it’s easy to ignore the impact on climate and communities of relentless forest destruction taking place far away,” said Greenpeace Indonesia campaigner Yuyun Indradi.
Indonesia’s most densely populated island, Java, is nearly completed denuded of its original virgin forest and Sumatra is nearly as bare. Palm oil and pulp wood plantation companies are now making inroads into the great forests of Borneo and Papua.
The draining of tropical wetlands for industrial plantations has also come at a significant human cost. Record dry season fires in Sumatra and Borneo in 2015 hastened 100,000 deaths in the region from air pollution, according to a Harvard and Columbia study, and by World Bank estimates cost Indonesia’s economy $16 billion.
“Perhaps when our children grow up, fake trees may help them reflect on how badly we need to protect that which is authentic and can’t simply be purchased in a mall,” said Indradi. “Or will they decide that the more comfortable, accessible and colorful fake version will do them just as well?“
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s capital is lush with fake greenery even as the country is cutting down its precious tropical forests at a record rate.
Jakarta’s gleaming air-conditioned malls have a particular fondness for lifeless extravaganzas of plastic ferns or autumnal trees that don’t drop any leaves.
Construction sites are wrapped in screens printed with giant leaves glistening with dew drops or the picturesque deciduous forests found in temperate climates. A new terminal at the international airport has a mini-jungle within its cavernous air-conditioned interior. Despite the odd inclusion of fake grass it has the slight saving grace that the potted greenery is real.
It’s not that Jakarta lacks real trees. The presidential palace has well-manicured surrounds of park, verges and trees. But elsewhere, against the backdrop of unrelenting traffic and brutalist concrete, the greens often seem weirdly out of place, like an introduced alien species.
“Shuttling between air-conditioned high rises decorated with a simulacrum of nature, it’s easy to ignore the impact on climate and communities of relentless forest destruction taking place far away,” said Greenpeace Indonesia campaigner Yuyun Indradi.
Indonesia’s most densely populated island, Java, is nearly completed denuded of its original virgin forest and Sumatra is nearly as bare. Palm oil and pulp wood plantation companies are now making inroads into the great forests of Borneo and Papua.
The draining of tropical wetlands for industrial plantations has also come at a significant human cost. Record dry season fires in Sumatra and Borneo in 2015 hastened 100,000 deaths in the region from air pollution, according to a Harvard and Columbia study, and by World Bank estimates cost Indonesia’s economy $16 billion.
“Perhaps when our children grow up, fake trees may help them reflect on how badly we need to protect that which is authentic and can’t simply be purchased in a mall,” said Indradi. “Or will they decide that the more comfortable, accessible and colorful fake version will do them just as well?“

Comments

MORE FROM Travel

As Indonesia cuts forests, fake nature thrives

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s capital is lush with fake greenery even as the country is cutting down its...

New York is world’s favorite city to relax, work and live

DUBAI: New York retained its spot as the world’s leading city to relax, work and live, propelled...

As Indonesia cuts forests, fake nature thrives
New York is world’s favorite city to relax, work and live
Thomas Cook to open first own-brand hotel in the UAE
Holiday hacks for a stress-free summer
Off the beaten track in Peru
Seven reasons to visit Gstaad, Switzerland this Summer
Latest News
US should declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, says John Bolton
Tillerson leaves Gulf after crisis talks, no word on progress
21 views
Makkah governor honor for his role in Souq Okaz success
17 views
Makkah governor opens 11th Souk Okaz
21 views
India now the biggest user of Facebook, overtakes the US
89 views
Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is more than halfway complete
182 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR