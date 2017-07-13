  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Police: Gunmen kill 4 police officers in southwest Pakistan

World

Police: Gunmen kill 4 police officers in southwest Pakistan

AP |
Small separatists groups in the region often attack police and security forces to pressure the government to get more wealth from resources like natural gas and oil extracted from the province. (AP)
PAKISTAN: A police spokesman says gunmen have ambushed a vehicle carrying a senior police officer in southwest Pakistan, killing the officer and three other policemen.
Shahzada Farhat said Thursday's attack took place in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.
No one immediately claimed responsibility.
The attack came days after gunmen shot and killed a district police chief in the town of Chaman, bordering Afghanistan.
Baluchistan has been the scene of bomb and gun attacks in the past several years, most blamed on Pakistani Taliban and separatist groups.
Because of its proximity to neighboring Afghanistan, the province is also a hiding place for Taliban and al-Qaida militants.
PAKISTAN: A police spokesman says gunmen have ambushed a vehicle carrying a senior police officer in southwest Pakistan, killing the officer and three other policemen.
Shahzada Farhat said Thursday's attack took place in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.
No one immediately claimed responsibility.
The attack came days after gunmen shot and killed a district police chief in the town of Chaman, bordering Afghanistan.
Baluchistan has been the scene of bomb and gun attacks in the past several years, most blamed on Pakistani Taliban and separatist groups.
Because of its proximity to neighboring Afghanistan, the province is also a hiding place for Taliban and al-Qaida militants.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Melania Trump tours French pediatric hospital

PARIS: First Lady Melania Trump has arrived at France’s biggest pediatric hospital on her first...

Former Brazil leader Lula gets nearly 10 years in jail for graft

BRAZIL: Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sentenced to nearly 10 years in...

Melania Trump tours French pediatric hospital
Former Brazil leader Lula gets nearly 10 years in jail for graft
Police: Gunmen kill 4 police officers in southwest Pakistan
Floods in India’s northeast kill 40; endanger rare one-horned rhinos
Trump arrives in Paris with Russia scandal in tow
Italy uses imams in prisons to deter extremism among inmates
Latest News
US should declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, says John Bolton
3 views
Tillerson leaves Gulf after crisis talks, no word on progress
36 views
Makkah governor honor for his role in Souq Okaz success
18 views
Makkah governor opens 11th Souk Okaz
24 views
India now the biggest user of Facebook, overtakes the US
95 views
Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is more than halfway complete
186 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR