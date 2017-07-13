Melania Trump tours French pediatric hospital

  • Search form

U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive at Orly airport, south of Paris, Thursday July 13, 2017. President Trump will later meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. (AP)
PARIS: First Lady Melania Trump has arrived at France’s biggest pediatric hospital on her first engagement in the two-day French visit.
The sprawling Necker Hospital is one of Paris’ oldest and was founded in 1778. American artist Keith Haring gave a large, multicolored totem sculpture to the hospital in 1987, called “The Tower.”
Melania Trump is touring the hospital shortly after her arrival in France with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One.
The first lady was greeted by senior Paris medical officials during the tour and later met with some of the hospital’s young patients.
President Donald Trump will be meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL’ mah-KROHN’) as part of his visit to France for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.
Trump arrived in Paris on Thursday morning, and was traveling to the US Ambassador’s residence and then attending a luncheon with US military leaders. He’s also expected to tour the museums at Les Invalides (lehz ahn-vah-leed) with Macron and then holding meetings with the French leader.
Trump and Macron are expected to discuss possible solutions to the crisis in Syria and counterterrorism.
The two leaders will appear later in the day for a joint news conference. Trump will be attending the Bastille Day celebrations on Friday before returning to the United States.
President Donald Trump and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL’ mah-KROHN’), are looking to set aside differences on trade and climate change and find common ground as they meet ahead of Bastille Day celebrations in Paris.
Trump arrived in the French capital Thursday morning, hours before he meets with Macron to tackle potential solutions to the crisis in Syria and broader counterterrorism strategies.
Trump’s decision last month to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord sparked outrage across Europe and anti-Trump protests are planned while he is in Paris.
The leaders plan to hold a news conference after their talks. Trump may face tough questions about e-mails revealing that his eldest son welcomed the prospect of receiving Russian government support in last year’s presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton.
