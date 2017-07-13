  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch

Middle-East

Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch

Reuters |
(FILES) This file photo taken on February 24, 2017 shows a passenger looking out his window at an American Airlines plane at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. American Airlines said on July 12, 2017, it is ending its codeshare relationships with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways as part of its push against government subsidies of Middle Eastern carriers. American notified Doha-based Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad of its decision on June 29 to end the "codeshare" partnership -- the sharing of a flight by two carriers. (AFP)
Qatar Airways said it will go ahead with plans to buy a stake in American Airlines Inc. even though the US carrier is ending their code-share agreement.
American announced on Wednesday that it was canceling code-share agreements with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways as “an extension of our stance against the illegal subsidies that these carriers receive from their governments.” Both Middle East airlines deny they are state subsidised.
American’s decision to end the agreements which allow airlines to book passengers on each other’s flights, ramps up an acrimonious dispute between US carriers and Gulf competitors over competitive advantages.
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al-Baker said on Thursday he was disappointed by the decision, but it would not affect the Middle East carrier’s plans to buy up to a 10 percent stake in American, announced last month.
“Our stock purchase request and filing is going ahead as normal. We had to clarify certain questions of the regulator, which we compiled with,” Al-Baker told reporters in Doha.
Qatar Airways sent a revised antitrust filing to US regulators on Wednesday seeking clearance to buy up to a 10 percent stake in the US carrier, according to the filing.
A stake in American would add to Qatar Airways’ investment portfolio, which already includes a 20 percent stake in British Airways-owner International Airlines Group and 10 percent of South America’s LATAM.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, however, said in a letter to his employees last month that “We aren’t particularly excited about Qatar’s outreach” and that it was puzzling given the US carrier’s very public stance on state support given to Gulf carriers.

“ANTI-CONSUMER“
American and other US carriers have charged that state subsidies allow Qatar Airways, Etihad and Emirates to offer lower fares and more amenities to long-haul, international travelers.
They are pressing the United States government to curb the Middle Eastern carriers’ access to US airports, and the White House is considering their request, according to government officials and airline executives who have spoken to the White House.
Al-Baker said American’s decision to end the code-share agreement was “not in the spirit of the oneworld alliance” and that Qatar Airways had other partners in the United States “who want to work with us.”
Qatar Airways, American Airlines, IAG’s British Airways, Iberia and LATAM are all members of the oneworld airline alliance.
Al-Baker previously said Qatar Airways would buy American shares on the open market before formally seeking board approval from the US carrier to increase its ownership.
The US airline’s own rules require advance approval from its board for the purchase of a stake of 4.75 percent or more.
American said on Wednesday that canceling code-sharing agreements with Qatar Airways and Etihad would not have a material financial impact for the US carrier.
Etihad, which flies to six US cities, accused American of being “anti-competitive” and “anti-consumer” and said it was disappointed with the decision.
An interline relationship between Etihad and American, which allows customers from two airlines to buy connecting flights on one ticket, would remain in place to connect passengers to secondary markets, an Etihad spokeswoman said. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Alana Wise, Reporting by Tom Finn in Doha; Additional reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Editing by Leslie Adler and Susan Fenton)
Qatar Airways said it will go ahead with plans to buy a stake in American Airlines Inc. even though the US carrier is ending their code-share agreement.
American announced on Wednesday that it was canceling code-share agreements with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways as “an extension of our stance against the illegal subsidies that these carriers receive from their governments.” Both Middle East airlines deny they are state subsidised.
American’s decision to end the agreements which allow airlines to book passengers on each other’s flights, ramps up an acrimonious dispute between US carriers and Gulf competitors over competitive advantages.
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al-Baker said on Thursday he was disappointed by the decision, but it would not affect the Middle East carrier’s plans to buy up to a 10 percent stake in American, announced last month.
“Our stock purchase request and filing is going ahead as normal. We had to clarify certain questions of the regulator, which we compiled with,” Al-Baker told reporters in Doha.
Qatar Airways sent a revised antitrust filing to US regulators on Wednesday seeking clearance to buy up to a 10 percent stake in the US carrier, according to the filing.
A stake in American would add to Qatar Airways’ investment portfolio, which already includes a 20 percent stake in British Airways-owner International Airlines Group and 10 percent of South America’s LATAM.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, however, said in a letter to his employees last month that “We aren’t particularly excited about Qatar’s outreach” and that it was puzzling given the US carrier’s very public stance on state support given to Gulf carriers.

“ANTI-CONSUMER“
American and other US carriers have charged that state subsidies allow Qatar Airways, Etihad and Emirates to offer lower fares and more amenities to long-haul, international travelers.
They are pressing the United States government to curb the Middle Eastern carriers’ access to US airports, and the White House is considering their request, according to government officials and airline executives who have spoken to the White House.
Al-Baker said American’s decision to end the code-share agreement was “not in the spirit of the oneworld alliance” and that Qatar Airways had other partners in the United States “who want to work with us.”
Qatar Airways, American Airlines, IAG’s British Airways, Iberia and LATAM are all members of the oneworld airline alliance.
Al-Baker previously said Qatar Airways would buy American shares on the open market before formally seeking board approval from the US carrier to increase its ownership.
The US airline’s own rules require advance approval from its board for the purchase of a stake of 4.75 percent or more.
American said on Wednesday that canceling code-sharing agreements with Qatar Airways and Etihad would not have a material financial impact for the US carrier.
Etihad, which flies to six US cities, accused American of being “anti-competitive” and “anti-consumer” and said it was disappointed with the decision.
An interline relationship between Etihad and American, which allows customers from two airlines to buy connecting flights on one ticket, would remain in place to connect passengers to secondary markets, an Etihad spokeswoman said. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Alana Wise, Reporting by Tom Finn in Doha; Additional reporting by Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Editing by Leslie Adler and Susan Fenton)

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

US should declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, says John Bolton

JEDDAH: In order for Qatar to stop supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, the US must declare it a...

Tillerson leaves Gulf after crisis talks, no word on progress

DOHA: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left Qatar on Thursday after a tour of Gulf Arab...

US should declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, says John Bolton
Tillerson leaves Gulf after crisis talks, no word on progress
Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch
Militants find sanctuary in Libya’s wild south
Iraq collectively punishing Daesh families-HRW
Sudan party warns extended US sanctions may encourage unrest
Latest News
US should declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, says John Bolton
3 views
Tillerson leaves Gulf after crisis talks, no word on progress
36 views
Makkah governor honor for his role in Souq Okaz success
18 views
Makkah governor opens 11th Souk Okaz
24 views
India now the biggest user of Facebook, overtakes the US
95 views
Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is more than halfway complete
186 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR