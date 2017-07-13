  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

China trade with North Korea up 10.5 percent in first half of 2017

Arab News |
A Chinese flag flies near the Friendship bridge connecting the North Korean town of Sinuiju and Dandong in China’s Liaoning province. (Reuters)

BEIJING: China’s trade with North Korea rose more than 10 percent during the first half of the year despite pressure from the US for Beijing to put further pressure on its troublesome neighbor.
Total trade with Pyongyang reached $2.55 billion (SR9.56 billion) in the period from January to June, propped by a 29.7 percent increase in exports to $1.67 billion. Imports from North Korea meanwhile fell 13.2 percent to $880 million.
US president Donald Trump has criticized China’s ties with the North Korean government, saying its economic interests undermined its ability to challenge president Kim Jong-un’s totalitarian rule.
“Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40 percent in the first quarter. So much for China working with us — but we had to give it a try,” Trump said in tweet last week.


China has repeatedly said it was fully enforcing UN sanctions but saw nothing wrong with what it said was “normal” trade with Pyongyang, referring to areas not covered by sanctions.
The exports were largely driven by textile products and other traditional labor-intensive goods not included on the UN embargo list, a Chinese official said.
“As neighbors, China and North Korea maintain normal business and trade exchanges,” customs spokesman Huang Songping said, and added that goods for ordinary people and those used for humanitarian reasons were not subject to sanctions.
China had suspended imports of North Korean coal in February, while imports of iron ore follow relevant UN resolutions, he said.
Trade between China and North Korea has declined in both 2015 and 2016, an academic from a state-backed think-tank said a front-page comment in the overseas edition of the People’s Daily on Wednesday.
“Certain countries have no right to make wanton criticisms of China,” wrote Su Xiaohui of the China Institute of International Studies.

Related Articles

BEIJING: China’s trade with North Korea rose more than 10 percent during the first half of the year despite pressure from the US for Beijing to put further pressure on its troublesome neighbor.
Total trade with Pyongyang reached $2.55 billion (SR9.56 billion) in the period from January to June, propped by a 29.7 percent increase in exports to $1.67 billion. Imports from North Korea meanwhile fell 13.2 percent to $880 million.
US president Donald Trump has criticized China’s ties with the North Korean government, saying its economic interests undermined its ability to challenge president Kim Jong-un’s totalitarian rule.
“Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40 percent in the first quarter. So much for China working with us — but we had to give it a try,” Trump said in tweet last week.


China has repeatedly said it was fully enforcing UN sanctions but saw nothing wrong with what it said was “normal” trade with Pyongyang, referring to areas not covered by sanctions.
The exports were largely driven by textile products and other traditional labor-intensive goods not included on the UN embargo list, a Chinese official said.
“As neighbors, China and North Korea maintain normal business and trade exchanges,” customs spokesman Huang Songping said, and added that goods for ordinary people and those used for humanitarian reasons were not subject to sanctions.
China had suspended imports of North Korean coal in February, while imports of iron ore follow relevant UN resolutions, he said.
Trade between China and North Korea has declined in both 2015 and 2016, an academic from a state-backed think-tank said a front-page comment in the overseas edition of the People’s Daily on Wednesday.
“Certain countries have no right to make wanton criticisms of China,” wrote Su Xiaohui of the China Institute of International Studies.

Tags: economy trade China North Korea United States Donald Trump

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

China trade with North Korea up 10.5 percent in first half of 2017

BEIJING: China’s trade with North Korea rose more than 10 percent during the first half of the...

SR800m to be invested in fish farming in Gulf, Red Sea

JEDDAH: An official of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said the recently...

China trade with North Korea up 10.5 percent in first half of 2017
SR800m to be invested in fish farming in Gulf, Red Sea
Dubai property transactions down by 23%
OPEC sees lower demand for its oil in 2018
Alexandria is Bahri’s new direct port call in Egypt
IISJ honors academic toppers at Annual Day ceremony
Latest News
China trade with North Korea up 10.5 percent in first half of 2017
4 views
Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch
138 views
Melania Trump tours French pediatric hospital
84 views
Former Brazil leader Lula gets nearly 10 years in jail for graft
36 views
Militants find sanctuary in Libya’s wild south
60 views
Police: Gunmen kill 4 police officers in southwest Pakistan
21 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR