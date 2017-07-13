Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is more than halfway complete

DUBAI: Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is fast taking shape with five of the eight 107-meter sections of the wheel’s rim now installed, according to its developer Meraas said.

With a height of over 210 meters tall, Ain Dubai will tower over the 167-meter High Roller observation wheel in Las Vegas and the 190-meter New York Wheel planned for Staten Island, in New York City when its construction is finished.

Ain Dubai will also be 75 meters taller than the iconic London Eye on the south bank of the River Thames in London.

Omar Delawar, chief projects officer at Meraas, said: “The assembly of the rim at Bluewaters is one of the most exciting phases in the construction of Ain Dubai, as it marks the arrival of the centerpiece of the island.”

“With the first five sections of the wheel rim already connected to the hub, two winch devices have been fitted to rotate the wheel in a way that will allow Ain Dubai to receive the sixth, and subsequent sections of the wheel rim. Each rim section weighs roughly the same as two Airbus A380 aircraft and must be rested on five temporary support structures connected to the hub, as well as two 115-meter spokes.”

The hub and spindle at the wheel were set in place last year and the final structure will include around 9,000 tons of steel, almost 25 percent more than the amount of iron used to construct the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Meraas said in a statement.



"Ain #Dubai" wheel rim passes the halfway stage pic.twitter.com/17C0XxaAKL — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 12, 2017

Once finished, Ain Dubai is expected to be one of the emirate’s sought-after tourist destinations, offering visitors a 360-degree view of the city and its coastline.Ain Dubai – or Eye Dubai in Arabic – will have 48 capsules capable of accommodating 40 passengers, with each of the 30-square-meter capsules having the capability to be converted into fine-dining venues for up to a dozen guests.Six premium capsules will also offer an upscale service with a licensed bar, Meraas said.