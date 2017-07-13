  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Corporate News
  • Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is more than halfway complete

Corporate News

Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is more than halfway complete

Arab News |
With a height of over 210 meters tall, Ain Dubai will be 75 meters taller than the iconic London Eye on the south bank of the River Thames in London. (Courtesy Meraas)

DUBAI: Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is fast taking shape with five of the eight 107-meter sections of the wheel’s rim now installed, according to its developer Meraas said.
With a height of over 210 meters tall, Ain Dubai will tower over the 167-meter High Roller observation wheel in Las Vegas and the 190-meter New York Wheel planned for Staten Island, in New York City when its construction is finished.
Ain Dubai will also be 75 meters taller than the iconic London Eye on the south bank of the River Thames in London.
Omar Delawar, chief projects officer at Meraas, said: “The assembly of the rim at Bluewaters is one of the most exciting phases in the construction of Ain Dubai, as it marks the arrival of the centerpiece of the island.”
“With the first five sections of the wheel rim already connected to the hub, two winch devices have been fitted to rotate the wheel in a way that will allow Ain Dubai to receive the sixth, and subsequent sections of the wheel rim. Each rim section weighs roughly the same as two Airbus A380 aircraft and must be rested on five temporary support structures connected to the hub, as well as two 115-meter spokes.”
The hub and spindle at the wheel were set in place last year and the final structure will include around 9,000 tons of steel, almost 25 percent more than the amount of iron used to construct the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Meraas said in a statement.


Once finished, Ain Dubai is expected to be one of the emirate’s sought-after tourist destinations, offering visitors a 360-degree view of the city and its coastline.
Ain Dubai – or Eye Dubai in Arabic – will have 48 capsules capable of accommodating 40 passengers, with each of the 30-square-meter capsules having the capability to be converted into fine-dining venues for up to a dozen guests.
Six premium capsules will also offer an upscale service with a licensed bar, Meraas said.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is fast taking shape with five of the eight 107-meter sections of the wheel’s rim now installed, according to its developer Meraas said.
With a height of over 210 meters tall, Ain Dubai will tower over the 167-meter High Roller observation wheel in Las Vegas and the 190-meter New York Wheel planned for Staten Island, in New York City when its construction is finished.
Ain Dubai will also be 75 meters taller than the iconic London Eye on the south bank of the River Thames in London.
Omar Delawar, chief projects officer at Meraas, said: “The assembly of the rim at Bluewaters is one of the most exciting phases in the construction of Ain Dubai, as it marks the arrival of the centerpiece of the island.”
“With the first five sections of the wheel rim already connected to the hub, two winch devices have been fitted to rotate the wheel in a way that will allow Ain Dubai to receive the sixth, and subsequent sections of the wheel rim. Each rim section weighs roughly the same as two Airbus A380 aircraft and must be rested on five temporary support structures connected to the hub, as well as two 115-meter spokes.”
The hub and spindle at the wheel were set in place last year and the final structure will include around 9,000 tons of steel, almost 25 percent more than the amount of iron used to construct the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Meraas said in a statement.


Once finished, Ain Dubai is expected to be one of the emirate’s sought-after tourist destinations, offering visitors a 360-degree view of the city and its coastline.
Ain Dubai – or Eye Dubai in Arabic – will have 48 capsules capable of accommodating 40 passengers, with each of the 30-square-meter capsules having the capability to be converted into fine-dining venues for up to a dozen guests.
Six premium capsules will also offer an upscale service with a licensed bar, Meraas said.

Tags: tourism property UAE Dubai Meraas Ain Dubai

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is more than halfway complete

DUBAI: Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is fast taking shape with...

Alexandria is Bahri’s new direct port call in Egypt

Bahri Logistics, one of the top 10 breakbulk carriers in the world and a global leader in...

Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is more than halfway complete
Alexandria is Bahri’s new direct port call in Egypt
IISJ honors academic toppers at Annual Day ceremony
Mobily adds Booking.com to Neqaty partners
Borgward unveils plans to enter Gulf market
Beware of ‘best price’ off-plan offers: Real estate expert
Latest News
Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is more than halfway complete
3 views
China trade with North Korea up 10.5 percent in first half of 2017
33 views
Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch
274 views
Melania Trump tours French pediatric hospital
183 views
Former Brazil leader Lula gets nearly 10 years in jail for graft
64 views
Militants find sanctuary in Libya’s wild south
100 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR