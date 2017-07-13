  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Tillerson leaves Gulf after crisis talks, no word on progress

Middle-East

Tillerson leaves Gulf after crisis talks, no word on progress

Reuters |
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (AFP)
DOHA: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left Qatar on Thursday after a tour of Gulf Arab countries aimed at easing the worst regional dispute in years, but made no comment on whether any progress had been made in resolving the month-long crisis.
Tillerson declined questions after meeting Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to discuss Doha’s feud with four Arab states that cut ties with it on June 5 over allegations it funds extremist groups and is allying with their arch-foe Iran.
On Wednesday, Tillerson left the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah after talks with ministers from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, the four countries which have imposed travel and commercial sanctions on Qatar.
He had earlier signed a US-Qatari accord on terrorism financing in an effort to help ease the crisis, but Qatar’s opponents said it fell short of allaying their concerns.
“No wavering on the 13 demands” the headline of the Abu Dhabi government-linked Al-Ittihad newspaper read on Thursday, refering to a list of demands the Arab states had put to Qatar.
DOHA: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left Qatar on Thursday after a tour of Gulf Arab countries aimed at easing the worst regional dispute in years, but made no comment on whether any progress had been made in resolving the month-long crisis.
Tillerson declined questions after meeting Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to discuss Doha’s feud with four Arab states that cut ties with it on June 5 over allegations it funds extremist groups and is allying with their arch-foe Iran.
On Wednesday, Tillerson left the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah after talks with ministers from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, the four countries which have imposed travel and commercial sanctions on Qatar.
He had earlier signed a US-Qatari accord on terrorism financing in an effort to help ease the crisis, but Qatar’s opponents said it fell short of allaying their concerns.
“No wavering on the 13 demands” the headline of the Abu Dhabi government-linked Al-Ittihad newspaper read on Thursday, refering to a list of demands the Arab states had put to Qatar.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Tillerson leaves Gulf after crisis talks, no word on progress

DOHA: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left Qatar on Thursday after a tour of Gulf Arab...

Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch

Qatar Airways said it will go ahead with plans to buy a stake in American Airlines Inc. even though...

Tillerson leaves Gulf after crisis talks, no word on progress
Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch
Militants find sanctuary in Libya’s wild south
Iraq collectively punishing Daesh families-HRW
Sudan party warns extended US sanctions may encourage unrest
Iran and Oman to strengthen ties amid Gulf crisis
Latest News
Tillerson leaves Gulf after crisis talks, no word on progress
Makkah governor honor for his role in Souq Okaz success
5 views
Makkah governor opens 11th Souk Okaz
6 views
India now the biggest user of Facebook, overtakes the US
81 views
Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is more than halfway complete
172 views
China trade with North Korea up 10.5 percent in first half of 2017
111 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR