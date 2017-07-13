  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Expats, citizens urged to avoid fines from expired Saudi visas

JEDDAH:

JEDDAH: Citizens and expats must present the Passport Department with the Muqeem cards of their employees or dependents who have not returned to Saudi Arabia before the visa expiry date in order to avoid fines, Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The Muqeem cards of those who have been sponsored must be presented to the Passport Department within 30 days of the expiry date of the exit-reentry visa expiration date.
The department will change the status of the visa to ‘Exited, did not return’ and will mean that employers and expats will avoid legal liability and fines.

