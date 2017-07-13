  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Ariana Grande to become Manchester honorary citizen

Offbeat

Ariana Grande to become Manchester honorary citizen

AP |
Ariana Grande
Manchester, England: Manchester officials said they are making US pop singer Ariana Grande an honorary citizen of the city because of her response to the deadly concert attack in May.
City council leader Richard Leese proposed the move, describing the 23-year-old singer as “a young American woman for whom it would have been understandable if she never wanted to see this place again.”
He said instead, Grande “brought comfort to thousands and raised millions” for an emergency fund when she returned to headline the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June.
Other council officials in the northwest English city voted Wednesday to back the proposal.
Bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people on May 22 when he detonated a bomb at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by Grande.
Manchester, England: Manchester officials said they are making US pop singer Ariana Grande an honorary citizen of the city because of her response to the deadly concert attack in May.
City council leader Richard Leese proposed the move, describing the 23-year-old singer as “a young American woman for whom it would have been understandable if she never wanted to see this place again.”
He said instead, Grande “brought comfort to thousands and raised millions” for an emergency fund when she returned to headline the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June.
Other council officials in the northwest English city voted Wednesday to back the proposal.
Bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people on May 22 when he detonated a bomb at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by Grande.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Pamela Anderson drops out of vegan restaurant

MARSEILLE: The former “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson has dropped out of a pop-up vegan restaurant...

Cocaine? No, says Kim, it’s just the table design

LOS ANGELES: Reality star Kim Kardashian has shot down speculation that she is using cocaine,...

Pamela Anderson drops out of vegan restaurant
Cocaine? No, says Kim, it’s just the table design
Ariana Grande to become Manchester honorary citizen
Rights activists renew calls to ban Radiohead concert in Israel
Obituary: Jack Shaheen, a fighter against negative Arab stereotypes
German gamblers may have revealed secrets of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7
Latest News
Federer steps into Wimbledon land of the giants
‘Help save 650,000 Mosul children’
124 views
11th Souq Okaz opens with diverse cultural programs
60 views
Next phase of Saudi wage protection program takes effect in August
762 views
Woman dies of MERS in Riyadh, raising toll to 683
104 views
OIC to hold forum in London to counter Islamophobia
34 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR