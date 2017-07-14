Good reasons to study in France

RIYADH: The quality of French higher education is widely recognized worldwide. French institutions figure prominently in the Shanghai Ranking of World Universities, in the rankings of the Financial Times and Times Higher Education, and in the European Report on Science and Technologies published by the European Commission.

Each year, France makes massive investments in education and research.

Education is the largest category of government spending, accounting for more than 20 percent of the budget. One of the best systems of higher education in the world is also one of the most financially accessible.

French successes in manufacturing, technology and science (space, transportation, medicine, mathematics), and the number of Nobel prizes and Fields medals that French citizens bring home, demonstrate that France is one of the world’s most dynamic centers of innovation and research.

In France, higher education programs are grounded in accredited research laboratories or the knowledge of seasoned professionals. Whatever your field of study, you will always be in contact with renowned experts.

In 2016, more than 310,000 international students chose France for their higher education. The world’s fifth-largest economy is also the fourth most popular destination for international students. France remains committed to its longstanding policy of equal treatment for domestic and international students.

Tuition rates at French institutions are identical for all students. For programs leading to national diplomas, tuition rates are set by law. All students, regardless of origin, enjoy the same benefits (health coverage, housing assistance).

France spends about €23 billion ($26.25 billion) annually on higher education. Financing for higher education is predominantly public (87 percent). France’s spending on higher education represents an investment of about €11,000 per student, including international ones. It is an indirect scholarship that is granted to every student by the government.

With 310,000 international students (12 percent of France’s total postsecondary enrolment), including 25,000 doctoral candidates, France is the world’s fourth-largest host country after the US, the UK and Australia.

French institutions award degrees that adhere to the common European architecture known as LMD (License, Master and Doctorate). French diplomas are therefore recognized and accepted worldwide.

For many students, studying in France means an opportunity to learn French or extend one’s command of the language. Doing so allows them to join a global community of 250 million speakers of the language of Voltaire, Hugo and Camus, and an official language of the Olympics, the UN and the EU.

International students of all nationalities enjoy the same rights and advantages as French students. In the last 10 years, the number of international students in France has grown by 75 percent.

Many of France’s institutions of higher education are found in city centers in immediate proximity to the vibrant social and cultural life of French cities. Museums, bookstores, cinemas and cafes are always within easy reach. You will have access to a vast array of touristic and cultural opportunities that your student discount makes very affordable.

France is a safe and tolerant country.

• For more information about studying in France, visit www.campusfrance.org or contact offices in Riyadh ([email protected] ) or in Jeddah ([email protected] )