  One dead as under-construction Singapore highway collapses

One dead as under-construction Singapore highway collapses

This view shows the collapse of an under-construction elevated highway in Singapore on Friday. (AFP / ROSLAN RAHMAN)
SINGAPORE: One man was killed and 10 others injured in Singapore Friday when a partially-built elevated highway they were working on collapsed, authorities said, a rare construction accident in the city-state.
The worker who died was Chinese, as were three of the injured. The other seven were Bangladeshis, officials said.
About 60 emergency officials rushed to the scene after the pre-dawn accident. Pictures circulating online showed rescuers searching in the early morning gloom among rubble and collapsed scaffolding.
“Eleven workers were working on top of the structure during the accident. One worker was killed and the other ten injured,” said Singapore’s Land Transport Authority, adding those hurt had been sent to hospital.
Officials said all workers at the site had now been accounted for.
The transport authority added it had “begun safety investigations into the cause of the accident in order to see if there are any lapses or gaps we would need to address urgently.”
Construction accidents in Singapore are rare because of the city-state’s stringent safety requirements. Much construction work in affluent Singapore is carried out by migrant workers, who come to the country on short-term work permits.
