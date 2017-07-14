Russia warns of response if US doesn’t reopen its properties

File photo, an entrance to the grounds of a riverfront compound near Centerville, Maryland, that has been used by Russian Federation diplomats for years is blocked to reporters by state department personnel. Resolving a dispute over Russian diplomatic compounds the US seized last year could help repair relations between Washington and Moscow. After Russia meddled in the presidential election, the Obama administration expelled 35 Russian officials from the US and shut down two Cold War-era recreational estates, which President Barack Obama said were being used for spy operations.(AP)

MOSCOW: Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it will expel US diplomats and shut down some US compounds in Russia if the United States does not reopen two Russian recreational estates in the US that were shut down last year.

The ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday that Moscow “will have to take reciprocal measures” if the issue is not resolved.

In response to reports of Russian meddling in the presidential election, the outgoing Obama administration last year expelled 35 Russian officials from the US and shut down two Russian estates in the US that President Barack Obama said were being used for spy operations.

Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin last week discussed the two diplomatic compounds but did not reach an agreement.

