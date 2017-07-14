  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • London Underground to ditch ‘ladies and gentlemen’ for gender-neutral greeting

World

London Underground to ditch ‘ladies and gentlemen’ for gender-neutral greeting

Arab News |
London mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the move, after he earlier expressed concern that some customers did not feel comfortable about how certain station announcements were made. (AFP)

LONDON: Transport for London (TfL) staff will stop saying ‘ladies and gentlemen’ when greeting passengers and should instead use inclusive words like “good morning everyone” to make passengers feel more welcome.
All new pre-recorded announcements at the London Underground will also be changed to use the new phrases, TfL said.
“We want everyone to feel welcome on our transport network,” said Mark Evers, director of customer strategy at TfL.
“We have reviewed the language that we use in announcements and elsewhere and will make sure that it is fully inclusive, reflecting the great diversity of London.”
The change of phrases follows similar moves in other companies, universities and schools across the country to use gender-neutral language.
London mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the move, after he expressed concern last month that some customers did not feel comfortable about how certain station announcements were made.
“I am keen that TfL addresses these concerns by speaking in a more neutral way when referring to gender,” he said.
“TfL has made a commitment to transition from gender-specific phrases like ‘ladies and gentlemen’ which are currently used in announcements, to a gender-neutral alternative such as ‘good morning/good afternoon everyone”.
TfL said it had told staff about the use of the new phrases, but that “from time-to-time, well-meaning staff may still use the term “ladies and gentlemen”.

Related Articles

LONDON: Transport for London (TfL) staff will stop saying ‘ladies and gentlemen’ when greeting passengers and should instead use inclusive words like “good morning everyone” to make passengers feel more welcome.
All new pre-recorded announcements at the London Underground will also be changed to use the new phrases, TfL said.
“We want everyone to feel welcome on our transport network,” said Mark Evers, director of customer strategy at TfL.
“We have reviewed the language that we use in announcements and elsewhere and will make sure that it is fully inclusive, reflecting the great diversity of London.”
The change of phrases follows similar moves in other companies, universities and schools across the country to use gender-neutral language.
London mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the move, after he expressed concern last month that some customers did not feel comfortable about how certain station announcements were made.
“I am keen that TfL addresses these concerns by speaking in a more neutral way when referring to gender,” he said.
“TfL has made a commitment to transition from gender-specific phrases like ‘ladies and gentlemen’ which are currently used in announcements, to a gender-neutral alternative such as ‘good morning/good afternoon everyone”.
TfL said it had told staff about the use of the new phrases, but that “from time-to-time, well-meaning staff may still use the term “ladies and gentlemen”.

Tags: London London Underground Tube

Comments

MORE FROM World

London Underground to ditch ‘ladies and gentlemen’ for gender-neutral greeting

LONDON: Transport for London (TfL) staff will stop saying ‘ladies and gentlemen’ when greeting...

Russia warns of response if US doesn’t reopen its properties

MOSCOW: Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it will expel US diplomats and shut down some US compounds...

London Underground to ditch ‘ladies and gentlemen’ for gender-neutral greeting
Russia warns of response if US doesn’t reopen its properties
US, Somalia forces raid Al-Shabab, kill several: Official
UN considers new base in South Sudan’s troubled Yei region
Trump supported us, say Afghan girls after robotics visa U-turn
US judge grants bid to narrow Trump travel ban
Latest News
London Underground to ditch ‘ladies and gentlemen’ for gender-neutral greeting
Russia warns of response if US doesn’t reopen its properties
12 views
Woman bouncer pulls no punches in Indian capital
186 views
US, Somalia forces raid Al-Shabab, kill several: Official
58 views
UAE’s entrepreneurship awards finalists had remarkable growth in 2016
33 views
Update
Three attackers shoot at police in Jerusalem before being killed: police
823 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR