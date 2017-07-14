  • Search form

  Knife attacker kills two Ukrainian tourists in Egyptian resort -sources

The ministry says the assailant was arrested immediately after the stabbings on Friday. It says the initial investigation shows the man sneaked into a hotel by swimming from a nearby beach and stabbed the tourists. (AP)

CAIRO: Two Ukrainian tourists were killed and four other foreigners wounded by an attacker with a knife at an Egyptian Red Sea holiday resort, Egypt’s Interior Ministry and security sources said on Friday.
The motive for the attack is still under investigation, the ministry said, adding that the attacker had swum from a nearby public beach to access the holiday resort in Hurghada, some 400 km (250 miles) south of Cairo. He was arrested.
Security and hospital sources said two Ukrainian women were killed. Other victims were taken to hospital. Their nationalities were not immediately known.
The head of the consular department of Ukraine’s foreign ministry, Vasil Kyrylych, declined comment pending official information from Egypt.
Egypt’s security forces are fighting an Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula and militants have carried out attacks in the past on the tourism industry.
In January 2016, two assailants armed with a gun, a knife and a suicide belt landed on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada, wounding two foreign tourists, security sources said

