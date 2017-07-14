  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 34 min 40 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Pakistan PM rejects graft report as ‘slander’

World

Pakistan PM rejects graft report as ‘slander’

Reuters |
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has for the first time explicitly dismissed a report from a corruption investigation that raised questions about the source of his family’s wealth, rejecting it as slander.
Sharif, 67, serving his third term as prime minister, faces opposition calls to step down but he was defiant in his condemnation of the report that alleges his family’s income from business was not large enough to explain its wealth.
A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), set up by the Supreme Court to investigate corruption allegations that surfaced following the Panama Papers leak, also accused his children, including heir apparent Maryam Sharif, of signing falsified documents about ownership of off-shore companies.
“The JIT report about our family businesses is the sum of hypotheses, accusations and slander,” Sharif said in a statement after meeting his Cabinet.
The investigation team, which included officials from a military intelligence agency, presented its report to the Supreme Court on Monday.
Copies of it were then leaked to the media, prompting a chorus of demands from political parties that he resign from office.
Sharif’s term expires in June 2018 and elections are expected two months later. If he were forced to step down, his ruling PML-N party could appoint a new leader as prime minister until the polls.
Nevertheless, worries generated by the 254-page report has sent stocks tumbling amid fears of chaos after several years of relative stability and accelerating economic growth.
The economy expanded by 5.3 percent last fiscal year — its fastest in a decade. Big infrastructure investment by China has boosted growth.
After years of electricity shortages and cuts, power outages have also been reduced but not eradicated.
“Projects amounting to billions are being installed here but no wrongdoing has been proven,” Sharif said.
Sharif said the economic progress made since his election in 2013 showed the government was on the right track and any disruption would only hurt progress.
“We will not let darkness once again prevail in our towns and factories,” he said.
Sharif, the son of an industrialist, will have his fate decided by the Supreme Court, which could disqualify him or order a trial.
Sharif was originally nurtured by the military as a civilian politician who would protect their interests, and he served as prime minister twice in the 1990s.
But he later fell out with an army chief and was ousted in a 1999 coup leading to a decade of exile.
“Our family has gained nothing from the politics, in fact it has lost a lot,” Sharif said.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has for the first time explicitly dismissed a report from a corruption investigation that raised questions about the source of his family’s wealth, rejecting it as slander.
Sharif, 67, serving his third term as prime minister, faces opposition calls to step down but he was defiant in his condemnation of the report that alleges his family’s income from business was not large enough to explain its wealth.
A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), set up by the Supreme Court to investigate corruption allegations that surfaced following the Panama Papers leak, also accused his children, including heir apparent Maryam Sharif, of signing falsified documents about ownership of off-shore companies.
“The JIT report about our family businesses is the sum of hypotheses, accusations and slander,” Sharif said in a statement after meeting his Cabinet.
The investigation team, which included officials from a military intelligence agency, presented its report to the Supreme Court on Monday.
Copies of it were then leaked to the media, prompting a chorus of demands from political parties that he resign from office.
Sharif’s term expires in June 2018 and elections are expected two months later. If he were forced to step down, his ruling PML-N party could appoint a new leader as prime minister until the polls.
Nevertheless, worries generated by the 254-page report has sent stocks tumbling amid fears of chaos after several years of relative stability and accelerating economic growth.
The economy expanded by 5.3 percent last fiscal year — its fastest in a decade. Big infrastructure investment by China has boosted growth.
After years of electricity shortages and cuts, power outages have also been reduced but not eradicated.
“Projects amounting to billions are being installed here but no wrongdoing has been proven,” Sharif said.
Sharif said the economic progress made since his election in 2013 showed the government was on the right track and any disruption would only hurt progress.
“We will not let darkness once again prevail in our towns and factories,” he said.
Sharif, the son of an industrialist, will have his fate decided by the Supreme Court, which could disqualify him or order a trial.
Sharif was originally nurtured by the military as a civilian politician who would protect their interests, and he served as prime minister twice in the 1990s.
But he later fell out with an army chief and was ousted in a 1999 coup leading to a decade of exile.
“Our family has gained nothing from the politics, in fact it has lost a lot,” Sharif said.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Over 4,400 migrants arrive in Italian ports

CATANIA, Italy: More than 1,400 migrants disembarked in Italy on Friday, the first of more than 4,...

Italians debate citizenship rights as migrant pressures grow

ROME: With a flood of migrants arriving on Italy’s shores, a bitter debate has erupted over whether...

Over 4,400 migrants arrive in Italian ports
Italians debate citizenship rights as migrant pressures grow
Venezuela must respect opposition rights: UN
Briton who joined rebels in Ukraine jailed for 5 years
Uganda seeks constitutional change that would let Museveni extend rule
Top terrorist killed in Mali as unrest intensifies
Latest News
Bahrain, Egypt slam Israeli ban on Al-Aqsa Friday prayer
18 views
UN chief says Jerusalem incident likely to ignite further violence
5 views
Saudi Arabia hails Mosul liberation from Daesh
24 views
US-backed forces in new push against Daesh in Raqqa
4 views
Turkey to mark anniversary of failed coup today
6 views
450 Saudi actors and 35 riders roaming Souq Okaz
13 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR