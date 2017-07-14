Palestinian killed near Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM: A Palestinian was killed during clashes with Israeli forces at a refugee camp near Bethlehem on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry identified the man killed as Bara Hamamdah, 18, and said he had been shot in the chest during the clashes in Dheisheh.

Israel’s military confirmed the clashes but not the death, saying soldiers were there as part of an operation to arrest suspects.

“Earlier today, during (Israeli military) activity to arrest suspects in the village of Dheisheh, south of Jerusalem, Palestinians hurled explosive devices and blocks at forces,” the military said in a statement.

“In response to the immediate threat forces fired toward the suspects.”

