Bahrain, Egypt slam Israeli ban on Al-Aqsa Friday prayer

MANAMA: Bahrain and Egypt strongly condemned Israel’s ban on Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said the move is part of ongoing Israeli attempts to change the status quo in Jerusalem and the mosque.

The ministry expressed concern about the violence that took place at the mosque’s courtyard on Friday, stressing the need to reopen Al-Aqsa to worshipers immediately.

Bahrain called for restraint from all sides and adherence to international agreements and treaties, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The ministry called on the international community to block all attempts to change the legal and historical conditions in Jerusalem.

Referring to Friday’s violence at Al-Aqsa, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry spokesman warned against the serious repercussions of such incidents, and of actions that undermine regional and international efforts to resume Israeli-Palestinian talks and revive the peace process.

Ahmed Abu Zeid called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid taking any actions that hinder freedom to practice religious rites at Al-Aqsa.

MANAMA: Bahrain and Egypt strongly condemned Israel’s ban on Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said the move is part of ongoing Israeli attempts to change the status quo in Jerusalem and the mosque.

The ministry expressed concern about the violence that took place at the mosque’s courtyard on Friday, stressing the need to reopen Al-Aqsa to worshipers immediately.

Bahrain called for restraint from all sides and adherence to international agreements and treaties, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The ministry called on the international community to block all attempts to change the legal and historical conditions in Jerusalem.

Referring to Friday’s violence at Al-Aqsa, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry spokesman warned against the serious repercussions of such incidents, and of actions that undermine regional and international efforts to resume Israeli-Palestinian talks and revive the peace process.

Ahmed Abu Zeid called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid taking any actions that hinder freedom to practice religious rites at Al-Aqsa.