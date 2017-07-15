  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi MiSK Foundation sign MoUs with Japanese firms to promote educational skills among youth

Saudi Arabia

Saudi MiSK Foundation sign MoUs with Japanese firms to promote educational skills among youth

ARAB NEWS |
Participants are seen at a MISK conference in Riyadh earlier this year in this file photo.

RIYADH: The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (MiSK Foundation) has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Japanese firms to benefit from their experiences in youth education and applied engineering, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
The first deal was signed with Digital Hollywood University, which specializes in preparing creative content such as video games and animation.
The second deal was signed with Tamiya Corp., a leading company in manufacturing cars and prototype vehicles used for education in applied engineering.
The deals were signed during a visit made by MiSK Foundation officials to Japan, where they also explored future cooperation with other leading Japanese companies.
The secretary-general of the MiSK Foundation, Badr Al-Askar, expressed the foundation’s eagerness to provide Saudi youths with qualitative initiatives to upgrade their skills and create a knowledge-based economy away from dependence on oil.

RIYADH: The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (MiSK Foundation) has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Japanese firms to benefit from their experiences in youth education and applied engineering, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
The first deal was signed with Digital Hollywood University, which specializes in preparing creative content such as video games and animation.
The second deal was signed with Tamiya Corp., a leading company in manufacturing cars and prototype vehicles used for education in applied engineering.
The deals were signed during a visit made by MiSK Foundation officials to Japan, where they also explored future cooperation with other leading Japanese companies.
The secretary-general of the MiSK Foundation, Badr Al-Askar, expressed the foundation’s eagerness to provide Saudi youths with qualitative initiatives to upgrade their skills and create a knowledge-based economy away from dependence on oil.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

WHO lauds KSA for preventing infectious diseases during Haj

RIYADH: The Kingdom is well prepared to handle any infectious disease during the Haj season,...

Security officer dead in 4th Qatif terror attack in 10 days

TAIF: A security officer from the border guards died Thursday evening and his colleague was injured...

WHO lauds KSA for preventing infectious diseases during Haj
Security officer dead in 4th Qatif terror attack in 10 days
Jeddah gas station closed for selling adulterated gasoline
3 wastewater treatment plants to be launched with private sector participation
Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from Zimbabwe after bird flu outbreak
KSU undergrad’s venture delivers home-cooked meals in Riyadh
Latest News
Raul Castro warns of “a setback” in US-Cuba relations
Fire rages in Honolulu high-rise apartment building
One more Republican defection would doom Senate health care bill
4 views
US Democrats renew efforts to link banks, Trump and Russia
13 views
US opens criminal probe of sex abuse at elite school
34 views
Update
Egypt attacks: 2 German female tourists, 5 policemen killed
698 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR