Saudi MiSK Foundation sign MoUs with Japanese firms to promote educational skills among youth

RIYADH: The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (MiSK Foundation) has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Japanese firms to benefit from their experiences in youth education and applied engineering, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The first deal was signed with Digital Hollywood University, which specializes in preparing creative content such as video games and animation.

The second deal was signed with Tamiya Corp., a leading company in manufacturing cars and prototype vehicles used for education in applied engineering.

The deals were signed during a visit made by MiSK Foundation officials to Japan, where they also explored future cooperation with other leading Japanese companies.

The secretary-general of the MiSK Foundation, Badr Al-Askar, expressed the foundation’s eagerness to provide Saudi youths with qualitative initiatives to upgrade their skills and create a knowledge-based economy away from dependence on oil.