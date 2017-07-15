KSU undergrad’s venture delivers home-cooked meals in Riyadh

RIYADH: An enterprising young King Saud University (KSU) undergrad has launched an online home-cooked food service to help women earn a minimum of SR4,000 ($1,066) per month.

Nouf Al-Saleem, architect of the new concept, said she calls the service “Mathaqi,” which is an app to help productive families market their food products and increase their incomes. This, she said, can alleviate unemployment.

The Mathaqi app is a culinary platform giving chefs and home-based “foodpreneurs” the opportunity to market their meals. The app has attracted over 1,500 subscribers. More than 80 professional chefs are currently listed on the website.

Al-Saleem said Mathaqi provides opportunities for women to create a sustainable livelihood for themselves from the convenience of their homes, while ensuring they are equipped with the right tools to deliver quality, safe and tasty food.

The offerings “are a perfect blend of authentic recipes, with a wide variety of cuisines and the expertise of carefully selected home chefs. All chefs are trained in food-processing safety and they prepare food in limited quantities.

“Mathaqi helps talented home cooks who don’t have funds to open a restaurant, enabling them to earn money and providing them with a stronger audience reach,” she said.

To safeguard the superiority of food and services, Mathaqi painstakingly selects chefs with reputable portfolios and records. Thorough medical tests and kitchen inspections are conducted to guarantee that they follow high standards of food quality and hygiene, the founder asserted.

The Mathaqi app is available on iOS and Android platforms. Once downloaded, new users fill out the necessary details such as name, contact number and location; customers can determine the time and place their food is to be delivered.

With a minimum order of SR15, plus a SR5 delivery fee, the ordered meal will be brought to the client’s doorstep. The menu offers a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods that are packed under varying temperature conditions in food-grade quality packaging materials at the kitchen under the strict supervision of the chef. Aside from the regular offer, Mathaqi also caters to parties on request.

