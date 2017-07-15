  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Hawaii dad, mom, grandma accused of starving girl to death

World

Hawaii dad, mom, grandma accused of starving girl to death

AP |
Kevin Lehano (L), Tiffany Stone (C) and Henrietta Stone. (Photo courtesy: Police)
HILO, Hawaii: A Hawaii father, mother and grandmother are charged with murder after allegedly starving a 9-year-old girl.
Police on Hawaii’s Big Island on Friday arrested 49-year-old Kevin Lehano (leh-hah-noh), 33-year-old Tiffany Stone and 59-year-old Henrietta Stone.
Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth, reading from a grand jury indictment, says they are accused of denying the girl food, water and medical treatment for about a year before she died in June 2016.
Police say officers and firefighters called to the Hilo (hee-low) home found the severely malnourished and unconscious girl lying on the floor. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
It was not clear if the suspects have attorneys. They are being held at a police cellblock on $100,000 bail each. Court hearings are scheduled for Monday.
HILO, Hawaii: A Hawaii father, mother and grandmother are charged with murder after allegedly starving a 9-year-old girl.
Police on Hawaii’s Big Island on Friday arrested 49-year-old Kevin Lehano (leh-hah-noh), 33-year-old Tiffany Stone and 59-year-old Henrietta Stone.
Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth, reading from a grand jury indictment, says they are accused of denying the girl food, water and medical treatment for about a year before she died in June 2016.
Police say officers and firefighters called to the Hilo (hee-low) home found the severely malnourished and unconscious girl lying on the floor. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
It was not clear if the suspects have attorneys. They are being held at a police cellblock on $100,000 bail each. Court hearings are scheduled for Monday.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Hawaii dad, mom, grandma accused of starving girl to death

HILO, Hawaii: A Hawaii father, mother and grandmother are charged with murder after allegedly...

3 dead in Hawaii apartment building fire; lack of sprinklers blamed

HONOLULU: At least three people died and at least 12 were injured in a fire that broke out on...

Hawaii dad, mom, grandma accused of starving girl to death
3 dead in Hawaii apartment building fire; lack of sprinklers blamed
Raul Castro warns of “a setback” in US-Cuba relations
One more Republican defection would doom Senate health care bill
US Democrats renew efforts to link banks, Trump and Russia
US opens criminal probe of sex abuse at elite school
Latest News
'Walking Dead' halts production after stuntman dies
138 views
Hawaii dad, mom, grandma accused of starving girl to death
172 views
3 dead in Hawaii apartment building fire; lack of sprinklers blamed
298 views
Raul Castro warns of “a setback” in US-Cuba relations
81 views
One more Republican defection would doom Senate health care bill
101 views
US Democrats renew efforts to link banks, Trump and Russia
95 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR