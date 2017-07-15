Berlin “dismayed and furious” over murder of German women in Egypt

A beach is pictured July 15, 2017 in the Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, Egypt, where the previous day an Egyptian man stabbed two German tourists to death and wounded four others. Although the attacker's motives were unclear, the stabbing will come as a blow to Egypt which has been trying to woo back tourists after years of unrest and deadly attacks. (AFP)

BERLIN: German officials said on Saturday they had been left “dismayed and furious” by the stabbing of two German women at an Egyptian beach resort, calling it a deliberate attack on foreign tourists.

An Egyptian man stabbed the two German tourists to death and wounded four others on Friday at a popular seaside vacation spot on the Red Sea, officials and witnesses said.

“We now have the sad certainty that two German women were killed in the attack in Hurghada,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

“According to what we know, the act was a deliberate attack on foreign tourists — a particularly devious and criminal act that leaves us sad, dismayed and furious,” she added.

