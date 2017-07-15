  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 min 35 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

AP PHOTOS: Drone captures Mosul’s destruction from above

AP |
In this July 13, 2017 photo, aerial view of a destroyed street on the west side of Mosul, Iraq. Iraqâ€™s U.S.-backed forces succeeded in wresting Mosul from the Islamic State group but at the cost of enormous destruction. The nearly 9-month fight culminated in a crescendo of devastation _ the blasting of the historic Old City to root out the militantsâ€™ final pockets. (AP)

MOSUL: For centuries, Mosul’s Old City stood as neighborhood of densely built alleyways, homes facing each other across narrow and winding lanes. Now holes have been punched in that historic fabric with houses reduced to rubble.
In only three weeks from June 16 to July 8 bombardment damaged or destroyed nearly a third of the Old City, more than 5,000 of the district’s approximately 16,000 residential buildings, according to a survey by UN Habitat using satellite imagery.
It took Iraq’s US-backed forces nearly nine months to wrest Mosul from the Daesh group, and the cost was enormous destruction, especially in the western part of the city.
Daesh fighters had turned the city into a fortress, holding tens of thousands of civilians as human shields. Iraqi forces often turned to artillery and US.-led coalition airstrikes. The Old City was the last battlefield..
Here is a series of images taken with a drone camera capturing Mosul’s destruction by Associated Press photographer Felipe Dana.

WATCH: More photos of Mosul's destruction

Related Articles

MOSUL: For centuries, Mosul’s Old City stood as neighborhood of densely built alleyways, homes facing each other across narrow and winding lanes. Now holes have been punched in that historic fabric with houses reduced to rubble.
In only three weeks from June 16 to July 8 bombardment damaged or destroyed nearly a third of the Old City, more than 5,000 of the district’s approximately 16,000 residential buildings, according to a survey by UN Habitat using satellite imagery.
It took Iraq’s US-backed forces nearly nine months to wrest Mosul from the Daesh group, and the cost was enormous destruction, especially in the western part of the city.
Daesh fighters had turned the city into a fortress, holding tens of thousands of civilians as human shields. Iraqi forces often turned to artillery and US.-led coalition airstrikes. The Old City was the last battlefield..
Here is a series of images taken with a drone camera capturing Mosul’s destruction by Associated Press photographer Felipe Dana.

WATCH: More photos of Mosul's destruction

Tags: Mosul Mosul Liberation drone

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to reopen Sunday

JERUSALEM: The ultra-sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City will reopen on...

Tragic end to Raqqa family’s hopes of burying loved ones

RAQQA, Syria: While thousands of people scramble to flee Syria’s battle-torn Raqqa, members of the...

Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to reopen Sunday
Tragic end to Raqqa family’s hopes of burying loved ones
German tourist slayings in Egypt derails tourism rebound
OIC condemns closure of Mosque
Security tight, holy site shut after Jerusalem attack
Iran blames Trump for instability
Latest News
Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to reopen Sunday
97 views
Chinese Nobel laureate cremated; wife, rights activist ‘freed’
11 views
Paris climate accord pushes electric car agenda forward
8 views
Strategies to promote electric vehicles
11 views
Genesis G80 wins US design award
5 views
Tesla Model 3 passes key test, enters production
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR