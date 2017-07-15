  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 53 sec ago

You are here

Food & Health

Is fizzy water ruining our teeth? Or is it the flavorings?

Arab News |
Is fizzy water ruining our teeth? (Reuters)

DUBAI: Flavored fizzy water might seem like a nice alternative to regular water on those dusty days, but dental experts warn it could be rotting your teeth.
London-based dentist, Adam Thorne said the problem was with fizzy water. He told the Daily Mail that while the fizz might feel refreshing, the bubbles are created by adding carbon dioxide, which is highly acidic.
Thorne explained that the bubbles can erode tooth enamel, which after sometime can cause painful yellow cracked teeth.
But not everyone agrees with this theory, American Dental Association spokesman, Edmond R Hewlett, said fizzy drinks were a problem when they contain flavorings.
Hewlett argues that the added flavorings cause the carbonated water to become more acidic and potentially erosive.
Conceding that the jury is still out on the fizzy water debate, Hewlett said the best advice was “mindfulness and moderation.”

Related Articles

DUBAI: Flavored fizzy water might seem like a nice alternative to regular water on those dusty days, but dental experts warn it could be rotting your teeth.
London-based dentist, Adam Thorne said the problem was with fizzy water. He told the Daily Mail that while the fizz might feel refreshing, the bubbles are created by adding carbon dioxide, which is highly acidic.
Thorne explained that the bubbles can erode tooth enamel, which after sometime can cause painful yellow cracked teeth.
But not everyone agrees with this theory, American Dental Association spokesman, Edmond R Hewlett, said fizzy drinks were a problem when they contain flavorings.
Hewlett argues that the added flavorings cause the carbonated water to become more acidic and potentially erosive.
Conceding that the jury is still out on the fizzy water debate, Hewlett said the best advice was “mindfulness and moderation.”

Tags: water teeth Health dentists

Comments

MORE FROM Food & Health

Is fizzy water ruining our teeth? Or is it the flavorings?

DUBAI: Flavored fizzy water might seem like a nice alternative to regular water on those dusty...

Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty

NEW DELHI/LAUSANNE, Switzerland : A group of cigarette company executives stood in the lobby of a...

Is fizzy water ruining our teeth? Or is it the flavorings?
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty
When the owner of the restaurant serves you the dessert, then you are in Brioche
Land of the rising bun
McDonald’s super-sized order: Get people visiting more
Saudi residents engaged in lesser physical activity than UAE and Qatar counterparts
Latest News
Live
Saudi, French foreign ministers meet
22 views
Hijab-wearing Muslim’s bold response to Islamophobes: I’m not the one that’s not human
22 views
Tragic end to Raqqa family’s hopes of burying loved ones
23 views
German tourist slayings in Egypt derails tourism rebound
62 views
OIC condemns closure of Mosque
56 views
Security tight, holy site shut after Jerusalem attack
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR