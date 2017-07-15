Is fizzy water ruining our teeth? Or is it the flavorings?

DUBAI: Flavored fizzy water might seem like a nice alternative to regular water on those dusty days, but dental experts warn it could be rotting your teeth.

London-based dentist, Adam Thorne said the problem was with fizzy water. He told the Daily Mail that while the fizz might feel refreshing, the bubbles are created by adding carbon dioxide, which is highly acidic.

Thorne explained that the bubbles can erode tooth enamel, which after sometime can cause painful yellow cracked teeth.

But not everyone agrees with this theory, American Dental Association spokesman, Edmond R Hewlett, said fizzy drinks were a problem when they contain flavorings.

Hewlett argues that the added flavorings cause the carbonated water to become more acidic and potentially erosive.

Conceding that the jury is still out on the fizzy water debate, Hewlett said the best advice was “mindfulness and moderation.”