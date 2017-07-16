Saudi Shoura Council to vote on unified health system, single GCC consumer protection draft law

RIYADH: The Shoura Council will on Monday vote on a number of issues recommended by its various specialized committees.

Among topics to be voted on is a unified health draft law recommended by the Health Committee based on the annual report of the Ministry of Health. In its recommendations, the committee asked the ministry to speed up operation of newly completed hospitals and provide the necessary funds.

During its 46th session, the council will discuss two reports to be presented by the committees of water and agriculture, and culture and antiquities on the aannual reports of the Public Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection (PME) and the King Fahd National Library, respectively.

In their 47th session on Tuesday, Shoura members will deliberate on a report of the Health Committee on a draft protection system concerning acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). On the same day, the council will vote on a single consumer protection system among GCC countries based on a report to be presented by the Committee of Economy and Energy on the draft system presented in an earlier session.

In their 48th session, Shoura members will deliberate a recommendation from the Committee of Administration and Human Resources on amendments proposed to the Civil Service Law. The council will also explore a report to be presented by the Committee of Economy and Energy based on the annual report of the Kafala Program on funding small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Key recommendations of the committee include adoption of an initiative supporting to women-run small and medium projects, and expansion of the program’s activities to cover the whole Kingdom.

