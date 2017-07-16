Turkey thanks King Salman for support during coup attempt

RIYADH: Turkish Ambassador Yunus Demirer on Saturday commended Saudi support for Turkey following the coup attempt last year.

Demirer was speaking on the anniversary of the thwarted coup attempt in Turkey, which took place on July 15 last year.

He said that King Salman was among the first leaders to support Turkey following the coup attempt.

“The principled stance of the Kingdom in strongly rejecting any attempt to undermine constitutional legitimacy in Turkey will never be forgotten by our country,” said the envoy, while thanking the Saudi leadership.

He said that King Salman was joined by many world leaders who expressed support for Turkey and its democratic institutions after the government quashed the attempted military coup.

“In these kinds of critical times, friendly countries’ and nations’ support and encouragement are priceless,” said Demirer.

He said that Turkey resolutely continues to fight against the Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO), which was behind the coup attempt.

“We are committed to strengthening our country’s democratic values, because we know that this is the only way to counter terrorism in all forms and manifestations,” he reaffirmed.

He said that FETO is not a benign civic movement, as some circles try to portray it.

“Presenting Fetullah Gulen as a peaceful Islamic scholar and preacher would be the biggest mistake under the coup attempt, which claimed the lives of 250 innocent people in Turkey,” added the envoy, while terming FETO a major terrorist outfit.

