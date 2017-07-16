Saudi humanitarian organization helps repatriate Somalis trapped in Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has continued to repatriate trapped Somali citizens in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

Some 100 Somalis on Thursday departed Yemen for home in a program funded by KSRelief and supervised by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Somali consulate in Yemen.

The director of KSRelief in Aden, Salih Al-Zubiani, said the number of repatriated Somalis has reached 1,075 out of 2,500 trapped in Yemen; those remaining will return to Somalia in phases.