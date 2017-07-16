  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi humanitarian organization helps repatriate Somalis trapped in Yemen

Saudi Arabia

Saudi humanitarian organization helps repatriate Somalis trapped in Yemen

ARAB NEWS |
KSRelief staff bid farewell to trapped Somalis as they leave for their country. (SPA)

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has continued to repatriate trapped Somali citizens in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
Some 100 Somalis on Thursday departed Yemen for home in a program funded by KSRelief and supervised by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Somali consulate in Yemen.
The director of KSRelief in Aden, Salih Al-Zubiani, said the number of repatriated Somalis has reached 1,075 out of 2,500 trapped in Yemen; those remaining will return to Somalia in phases.

Related Articles

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has continued to repatriate trapped Somali citizens in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
Some 100 Somalis on Thursday departed Yemen for home in a program funded by KSRelief and supervised by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Somali consulate in Yemen.
The director of KSRelief in Aden, Salih Al-Zubiani, said the number of repatriated Somalis has reached 1,075 out of 2,500 trapped in Yemen; those remaining will return to Somalia in phases.

Tags: Saudi Arabia KSRelief Somalia Yemen

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown prince meets with French FM

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Saturday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves...

King Salman receives condolences on brother’s death

JEDDAH: Muslim and Arab leaders expressed their condolences over the passing away on Thursday of...

Saudi Crown prince meets with French FM
King Salman receives condolences on brother’s death
Some street cleaners need to clean up their act
Okaz Theater — one of the most attractive features of the Saudi cultural festival Souq Okaz
Housing Ministry launches 27,658 housing products across Kingdom
Saudi humanitarian organization helps repatriate Somalis trapped in Yemen
Latest News
Saudi Crown prince meets with French FM
85 views
King Salman receives condolences on brother’s death
752 views
Is it time you washed your pillow covers? It probably is says expert
135 views
Some street cleaners need to clean up their act
1756 views
Okaz Theater — one of the most attractive features of the Saudi cultural festival Souq Okaz
21 views
Housing Ministry launches 27,658 housing products across Kingdom
48 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR