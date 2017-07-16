Okaz Theater — one of the most attractive features of the Saudi cultural festival Souq Okaz

  • Search form

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Night view of open-air theater at Souq Okaz in Taif. (SPA)
Glimpses from the 11th Souq Okaz in Taif. The number of visitors exceeded 150,000 on Saturday. (SPA)
TAIF: There are many features that attract visitors to Souq Okaz; one of these is the Okaz Theater, which held the launch ceremony this year.
The 2,500-seat theater is a principal feature of the festival that includes halls, offices and a stage.
The venue also has traditional activities and popular folktale presentations, as well as other artistic presentations.
The building was donated by the Saudi Binladin Group at a cost of SR40 million ($10.7 million) in the ninth edition of the souq.
Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and head of the Supreme Supervisory Committee of Souq Okaz, recommended that the theater be named after Prince Khaled Al-Faisal in appreciation to the prince for his contribution to the establishment, development and continuation of the souq.
Prince Khaled declined, but appreciated the gesture. He said the name of the stage should be linked to Okaz.
In its third day, Okaz witnessed an estimated 150,000 visitors, who enjoyed the activities, heritage shows, exhibitions, and the calligraphy tent and cultural tents.

