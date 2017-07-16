  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King Salman receives condolences on brother’s death

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal offer funeral prayers for Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Friday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Muslim and Arab leaders expressed their condolences over the passing away on Thursday of King Salman’s brother Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud at the age of 86.
King Salman received phone calls from Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
From Bahrain, the monarch received cables of condolence from King Hamad, Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.
Cables of condolence were also received from former Lebanese Prime Minister Tammam Salam, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir and UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
From the UAE, the king received calls from Supreme Council member and ruler of Fujairah Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, Supreme Council member and ruler of Ras Al-Khaima Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, and his heir apparent Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al-Qasimi.
From Kuwait, King Salman received calls from Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
On Saturday, following the funeral prayer, King Salman received condolences from Saudi princes, officials and citizens. Condolences will also be presented on Sunday and Monday.
Born in 1931 in Riyadh, Prince Abdul Rahman enrolled in a school in California that delivers a special program to prepare students for military universities.
He graduated from the military academy in San Diego before receiving a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California.
He began his political career in 1983 as deputy minister of defense and aviation until 2011.
Comments

