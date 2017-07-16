Saudi Crown prince meets with French FM

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Saturday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Jeddah.

They reviewed bilateral cooperation in various fields and opportunities to develop it further. They also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, and joint efforts against terrorism and extremism.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud, Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of Information Culture Awwad Al-Awwad, Adviser to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers Ahmed Al-Khatib, and Deputy Head of General Intelligence Ahmed Al-Asiri.

The meeting was also attended by the French ambassador to Saudi Arabia Francois Gouyette, the Military Attaché in the Kingdom Maj. Gen. Bertrand de Lumiere and other French officials.

Earlier, Le Drian saluted Saudi Arabia’s role in halting terrorism and extremist thoughts during his talks with Al-Jubeir.

He said Saudi Arabia has demonstrated its leadership in the fight against terrorism.

“We hope to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in implementing Vision 2030,” he added.