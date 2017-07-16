  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 20 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Row over Netanyahu invite to Paris Vel d’Hiv ceremony

Agence France Presse |
Pro-Palestinian activists hold pictures of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron as they gather to protest Israeli Prime Minister's visit to France in Paris, Saturday, July 15, 2017.(AP)
PARIS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be in Paris Sunday to mark the 75th anniversary of a notorious roundup of thousands of Jews, an invitation that has angered his critics.
He will also hold talks with Emmanuel Macron for the first time since the French president’s election, barely a week after Macron met Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.
Sunday’s ceremony marks the day in 1942 that officials of the Vichy regime in Nazi-occupied France, began rounding up more than 13,000 Jews in the Velodrome d’Hiver, an indoor cycle track in Paris.
Fewer than 100 of those who were detained at the so-called Vel d’Hiv and then sent to the Nazi death camps survived.
Netanyahu arrives just after a surge of violence in Israel, where a gun attack by three Arab Israelis in Jerusalem’s Old City Friday left two Israeli police officers and the attackers dead.
But his invitation to attend Sunday’s ceremony has not been universally welcomed.
The Union of French Jews for Peace (UJFP) described the decision to invite Netanyahu as “shocking” and “unacceptable.” France’s Communist Party also protested, saying Netanyahu was not bringing a message of peace.
And former French ambassador to Israel, Elie Barnavi, told AFP: “The presence of Netanyahu makes me a little uneasy.
“This story has nothing to do with Israel,” he added.
PARIS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be in Paris Sunday to mark the 75th anniversary of a notorious roundup of thousands of Jews, an invitation that has angered his critics.
He will also hold talks with Emmanuel Macron for the first time since the French president’s election, barely a week after Macron met Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.
Sunday’s ceremony marks the day in 1942 that officials of the Vichy regime in Nazi-occupied France, began rounding up more than 13,000 Jews in the Velodrome d’Hiver, an indoor cycle track in Paris.
Fewer than 100 of those who were detained at the so-called Vel d’Hiv and then sent to the Nazi death camps survived.
Netanyahu arrives just after a surge of violence in Israel, where a gun attack by three Arab Israelis in Jerusalem’s Old City Friday left two Israeli police officers and the attackers dead.
But his invitation to attend Sunday’s ceremony has not been universally welcomed.
The Union of French Jews for Peace (UJFP) described the decision to invite Netanyahu as “shocking” and “unacceptable.” France’s Communist Party also protested, saying Netanyahu was not bringing a message of peace.
And former French ambassador to Israel, Elie Barnavi, told AFP: “The presence of Netanyahu makes me a little uneasy.
“This story has nothing to do with Israel,” he added.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Turkey must stick to democratic values to join EU: Juncker

Frankfurt am Main: European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Sunday urged Turkey to uphold...

Israel to reopen sensitive Jerusalem holy site after attack

Jerusalem: Israeli authorities were to reopen an ultra-sensitive holy site Sunday closed after an...

Turkey must stick to democratic values to join EU: Juncker
Israel to reopen sensitive Jerusalem holy site after attack
Israeli forces kill suspected Palestinian gunman in West Bank raid
Turks commemorate 1 year since failed coup with huge march
Moroccans eye Spanish enclave across tiny border
Row over Netanyahu invite to Paris Vel d’Hiv ceremony
Latest News
Maths 'genius' Maryam Mirzakhani dies, aged 40
S.Koreans wowed by grandma’s diary of online makeup tips, life skills
2 views
Turkey must stick to democratic values to join EU: Juncker
38 views
Israel to reopen sensitive Jerusalem holy site after attack
57 views
Bollywood superstars dazzle at India film awards
72 views
Is it time you washed your pillow covers? It probably is says expert
374 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR