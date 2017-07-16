Saudi Crown Prince telephones US Defense Secretary

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, made a telephone call today to US Defense Secretary James Mattis congratulating him on the victory over Daesh terrorist organization in Mosul, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Crown Prince praised the role of the United States of America in leading the international coalition to fight this organization and eliminate it, stressing that the war on terrorism and all those who support and finance it must continue to be firm.

The two sides also discussed ways of developing coordination mechanisms between the two countries to combat terrorism and combat extremism and military and defense cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States of America.

