  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince telephones US Defense Secretary

Arab News |
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) welcomes Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman. (REUTERS)
JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, made a telephone call today to US Defense Secretary James Mattis congratulating him on the victory over Daesh terrorist organization in Mosul, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Crown Prince praised the role of the United States of America in leading the international coalition to fight this organization and eliminate it, stressing that the war on terrorism and all those who support and finance it must continue to be firm.
The two sides also discussed ways of developing coordination mechanisms between the two countries to combat terrorism and combat extremism and military and defense cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States of America.
JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, made a telephone call today to US Defense Secretary James Mattis congratulating him on the victory over Daesh terrorist organization in Mosul, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Crown Prince praised the role of the United States of America in leading the international coalition to fight this organization and eliminate it, stressing that the war on terrorism and all those who support and finance it must continue to be firm.
The two sides also discussed ways of developing coordination mechanisms between the two countries to combat terrorism and combat extremism and military and defense cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States of America.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince telephones US Defense Secretary

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of...

Saudi Crown prince meets with French FM

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Saturday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves...

Saudi Crown Prince telephones US Defense Secretary
Saudi Crown prince meets with French FM
King Salman receives condolences on brother’s death
Some street cleaners need to clean up their act
Okaz Theater — one of the most attractive features of the Saudi cultural festival Souq Okaz
Housing Ministry launches 27,658 housing products across Kingdom
Latest News
Saudi Crown Prince telephones US Defense Secretary
Eight dead in Senegal football stadium crush: minister
136 views
Maduro urges ‘peaceful’ opposition vote in Venezuela
69 views
Turks commemorate 1 year since failed coup with huge march
128 views
Moroccans eye Spanish enclave across tiny border
504 views
McCain surgery for blood clot could complicate Senate vote
105 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR